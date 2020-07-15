All apartments in Greenville
Last updated March 27 2020 at 5:54 PM

532/534 Spring Forest Rd

532 Spring Forest Rd · (252) 689-6676
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

532 Spring Forest Rd, Greenville, NC 27834

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 532/534 Spring Forest Rd.

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 Per Applicant
Deposit: $350
Move-in Fees: $125 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 3
rent: First Pet: $20, Additional Pet: $10
restrictions: Pit Bulls and Rottweilers (or any mix of the two breeds), Require current vet records
Parking Details: false.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 532/534 Spring Forest Rd have any available units?
532/534 Spring Forest Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenville, NC.
How much is rent in Greenville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenville Rent Report.
Is 532/534 Spring Forest Rd currently offering any rent specials?
532/534 Spring Forest Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 532/534 Spring Forest Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 532/534 Spring Forest Rd is pet friendly.
Does 532/534 Spring Forest Rd offer parking?
No, 532/534 Spring Forest Rd does not offer parking.
Does 532/534 Spring Forest Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 532/534 Spring Forest Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 532/534 Spring Forest Rd have a pool?
No, 532/534 Spring Forest Rd does not have a pool.
Does 532/534 Spring Forest Rd have accessible units?
No, 532/534 Spring Forest Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 532/534 Spring Forest Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 532/534 Spring Forest Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 532/534 Spring Forest Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 532/534 Spring Forest Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
