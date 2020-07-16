401 S. Harding St..

Amenities
Grid houses in walking distance to ECU
To schedule a tour (humans respond!):
Call us: 252-493-6756
Text us: 480-771-9909
Lease Start: July 5th; Lease End: June 20th the following year
Room sizes
Living Room: 13'9 x 13'10
Back BR: 10'5" x 11'6"
Middle BR: 8'4" x 7'10"
Front BR: 13'8" x 12'
(RLNE5161033)