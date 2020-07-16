All apartments in Greenville
Find more places like
401 S. Harding St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenville, NC
/
401 S. Harding St.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

401 S. Harding St.

401 Harding Street · (252) 493-6756
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Greenville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

401 Harding Street, Greenville, NC 27858
Tar River University

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 401 S. Harding St. · Avail. now

$1,975

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
- Rent a home everyone loves!
Grid houses in walking distance to ECU
Make your Life easy, your friends jealous, your parents proud.
Our goal is to have our residents love their home and the service we provide so much, they never want to leave.

Want to see more homes in the grid?
www.ecleases.com
More pictures and promos on IG @ecleases.com

To schedule a tour (humans respond!):
Call us: 252-493-6756
Text us: 480-771-9909

Lease Start: July 5th; Lease End: June 20th the following year

Room sizes
Living Room: 13'9 x 13'10
Back BR: 10'5" x 11'6"
Middle BR: 8'4" x 7'10"
Front BR: 13'8" x 12'

(RLNE5161033)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 401 S. Harding St. have any available units?
401 S. Harding St. has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greenville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenville Rent Report.
Is 401 S. Harding St. currently offering any rent specials?
401 S. Harding St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 S. Harding St. pet-friendly?
No, 401 S. Harding St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenville.
Does 401 S. Harding St. offer parking?
No, 401 S. Harding St. does not offer parking.
Does 401 S. Harding St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 S. Harding St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 S. Harding St. have a pool?
No, 401 S. Harding St. does not have a pool.
Does 401 S. Harding St. have accessible units?
No, 401 S. Harding St. does not have accessible units.
Does 401 S. Harding St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 401 S. Harding St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 401 S. Harding St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 401 S. Harding St. does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Treybrooke Apartments
701 Treybrooke Cir
Greenville, NC 27834
The Heritage at Arlington Apartment Homes
2700 W Arlington Blvd
Greenville, NC 27834
Legacy at Fire Tower
4140 Bayswater Court
Greenville, NC 28590
Waterford Place Apartments
2794 Stantonsburg Road
Greenville, NC 27834
1000 Spring Forest Rd #B
1000 Spring Forest Rd
Greenville, NC 27834
Boulevard West Apartment Homes
3324 Frontgate Drive
Greenville, NC 27834
The Edge of Campus
301 East 12th Street
Greenville, NC 27858

Similar Pages

Greenville 1 BedroomsGreenville 2 BedroomsGreenville Apartments with ParkingGreenville Dog Friendly ApartmentsGreenville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, NCNew Bern, NCGoldsboro, NCRocky Mount, NCWilson, NCKinston, NCHavelock, NCHalf Moon, NCBrices Creek, NCWashington, NCFairfield Harbour, NCNashville, NCWinterville, NCAyden, NCJames City, NCRiver Bend, NCTarboro, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

East Carolina UniversityCraven Community CollegePitt Community College