708 Brookgreen Terrace

Amenities
~~~ Home with Fenced Yard! ~~~ - ******** We do NOT accept Section 8 ********
~~~ Minimum 600 credit scores required ~~~
Beautiful completely remodeled home built in 1954 with refinished hardwoods, vinyl insulated windows, mini-blinds throughout and much more! Home is located inside Graham City limits in Greenway Park. Great for commuting to Chapel Hill, Durham/Raleigh or Greensboro! A "MUST" see to appreciate!!
~~~ Fenced in backyard ~~~
Living room: 19.4' x 11.5' w/ceiling fan
Kitchen: 11.7' x 11.3 w/range, refrigerator & dishwasher
Dining: 11.4' x 11.3' ------ Laundry closet
Master bedroom: 15.1' x 11.4' w/ceiling fan
2nd bedroom: 11.6' x 11.5'
Bathroom has raised countertop & tub/shower combo
Storage Room ---- Back patio --- Back deck: 16' x 11.8'
Natural gas heating system/central air
City of Graham water/sewer/trash/recycling
Cablevision available
Directions: From I/85/40 take Exit 148, turn onto E. Harden Street/NC Hwy 54 going towards downtown Graham, turn right into Greenway Park, turn right onto Brookgreen Terrace. Home will be on left.
N. Graham Elementary
Graham Middle
Graham High
A No Smoking Inside rental
Where responsible pet owners are always welcomed!
