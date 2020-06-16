All apartments in Graham
708 Brookgreen Terrace

708 Brookgreen Terrace · (336) 212-4040
Location

708 Brookgreen Terrace, Graham, NC 27253

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 708 Brookgreen Terrace · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1008 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
~~~ Home with Fenced Yard! ~~~ - ******** We do NOT accept Section 8 ********

~~~ Minimum 600 credit scores required ~~~

Beautiful completely remodeled home built in 1954 with refinished hardwoods, vinyl insulated windows, mini-blinds throughout and much more! Home is located inside Graham City limits in Greenway Park. Great for commuting to Chapel Hill, Durham/Raleigh or Greensboro! A "MUST" see to appreciate!!

~~~ Fenced in backyard ~~~

Living room: 19.4' x 11.5' w/ceiling fan
Kitchen: 11.7' x 11.3 w/range, refrigerator & dishwasher
Dining: 11.4' x 11.3' ------ Laundry closet

Master bedroom: 15.1' x 11.4' w/ceiling fan
2nd bedroom: 11.6' x 11.5'
Bathroom has raised countertop & tub/shower combo

Storage Room ---- Back patio --- Back deck: 16' x 11.8'

Natural gas heating system/central air
City of Graham water/sewer/trash/recycling
Cablevision available

Directions: From I/85/40 take Exit 148, turn onto E. Harden Street/NC Hwy 54 going towards downtown Graham, turn right into Greenway Park, turn right onto Brookgreen Terrace. Home will be on left.

N. Graham Elementary
Graham Middle
Graham High

A No Smoking Inside rental
Where responsible pet owners are always welcomed!
www.larsonproperties.info

(RLNE4541408)

