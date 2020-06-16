708 Brookgreen Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

~~~ Home with Fenced Yard! ~~~ - ******** We do NOT accept Section 8 ********



~~~ Minimum 600 credit scores required ~~~



Beautiful completely remodeled home built in 1954 with refinished hardwoods, vinyl insulated windows, mini-blinds throughout and much more! Home is located inside Graham City limits in Greenway Park. Great for commuting to Chapel Hill, Durham/Raleigh or Greensboro! A "MUST" see to appreciate!!



~~~ Fenced in backyard ~~~



Living room: 19.4' x 11.5' w/ceiling fan

Kitchen: 11.7' x 11.3 w/range, refrigerator & dishwasher

Dining: 11.4' x 11.3' ------ Laundry closet



Master bedroom: 15.1' x 11.4' w/ceiling fan

2nd bedroom: 11.6' x 11.5'

Bathroom has raised countertop & tub/shower combo



Storage Room ---- Back patio --- Back deck: 16' x 11.8'



Natural gas heating system/central air

City of Graham water/sewer/trash/recycling

Cablevision available



Directions: From I/85/40 take Exit 148, turn onto E. Harden Street/NC Hwy 54 going towards downtown Graham, turn right into Greenway Park, turn right onto Brookgreen Terrace. Home will be on left.



N. Graham Elementary

Graham Middle

Graham High



A No Smoking Inside rental

Where responsible pet owners are always welcomed!

www.larsonproperties.info



