studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:21 AM
18 Studio Apartments for rent in Fuquay-Varina, NC
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
106 Raleigh Street - 6
106 Raleigh St, Fuquay-Varina, NC
Studio
$550
268 sqft
Looking for an office away from home? Here is your Office suite available for immediate move in. This beautiful 2nd floor suite faces Raleigh st and has ample natural lighting. Electricity and water included in the base monthly rent.
Results within 10 miles of Fuquay-Varina
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
69 Units Available
Wade
Post Parkside at Wade
5443 Wade Park Blvd, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,125
540 sqft
Post Parkside at Wade is a comfortable community that offers stainless steel, walk-in closets, refrigerators, granite counters, hardwood floors and a garbage disposal. The community features a media room and alarm system.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
28 Units Available
Downtown Raleigh
The Edison Lofts
131 E Davie St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,160
600 sqft
Bright, luxury apartments with city views. Upscale amenities include wood plank flooring and designer kitchens. Residents enjoy community amenities such as a pet run and clubhouse. Located in Downtown Raleigh near Nash Square.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
11 Units Available
Downtown Raleigh
Link Apartments Glenwood South
202 N West St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,117
561 sqft
Two blocks from Route 70 and close to Union Square. Modern homes with designer kitchen appliances, ice maker and patio or balcony. Community has Google Fiber, a pool, courtyard and clubhouse with community amenities.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
44 Units Available
Downtown Raleigh
Skyhouse Raleigh
308 S Blount St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,225
600 sqft
Contemporary apartments near Moore Square have granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Cats and dogs allowed in these pet-friendly units. The complex has a coffee bar and a 24-hour gym.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
14 Units Available
Downtown Raleigh
The Lincoln
408 E Hargett St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,055
553 sqft
Brand new, modern apartments near the Warehouse District. Hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets. Studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom units available. Community has game room and coffee bar.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
19 Units Available
Cameron Village
Oberlin Court
1009 Wade Ave, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,158
780 sqft
A short walk from Jaycee Park and Oberlin Cemetery. Stylish apartment homes with private laundry facilities, a fireplace and a designer kitchen. Extensive community offers a pool, sauna, community garden and playground.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
22 Units Available
Downtown Raleigh
Elan City Center
510 N Wilmington St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,240
565 sqft
Modern apartments near Historic Oakwood and Route 70. Hardwood floors, high ceilings and private fireplace. In-unit laundry. Buildings have elevators. All tenants have access to community pool and yoga.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
44 Units Available
Downtown Raleigh
The Dillon
401 West Hargett Street, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,257
623 sqft
At The Dillon, you’ll find yourself at home in the heart of the transformed Warehouse District, enjoying some of the best views available from downtown apartments in Raleigh.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
124 Units Available
Downtown Raleigh
511 Faye
511 Fayetteville St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,415
572 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. 511 Faye is high-rise living at its finest, elevated like never before in the heart of Raleigh's city center.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
28 Units Available
Cameron Village
401 Oberlin
401 Oberlin Rd, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,133
623 sqft
Just blocks from North Carolina State University. One- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, granite counters, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a conference room, coffee bar, media room, gym and pool.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
6 Units Available
Downtown Raleigh
St. Marys Square
600 Saint Marys St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,235
553 sqft
Special on-site features include saltwater pool, two-story gym and parking garage. Studio apartments and one-two bedroom units with quartz countertops and city views. Downtown location close to shopping, dining and more.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
12 Units Available
Clarion Crossing
1141 Crab Orchard Dr, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$838
500 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
10 Units Available
Downtown Raleigh
The Gramercy
650 West North Street, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,239
609 sqft
This North Boylan property is surrounded by shopping, dining and nightlife. Residents enjoy an on-site yoga studio, garage parking, coffee bar and 24-hour gym at this pet-friendly community. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
332 Units Available
Downtown Raleigh
Peace Raleigh Apartments
417 West Peace Street, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,305
655 sqft
A new level of premium apartment living has arrived in Raleigh’s rising Smoky Hollow neighborhood. Situated directly above Publix, downtown’s first and only national grocery store, Peace blends endless convenience with the excitement of urban living.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
32 Units Available
Downtown Raleigh
Metropolitan
314 West Jones Street, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,280
556 sqft
The Metropolitan is one of Raleigh's newest luxury apartment community in the Glenwood South neighborhood. Offering Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments and lofts, The Metropolitan is unlike any apartment you've ever seen. It's ME.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
21 Units Available
University Park
Trilogy Cameron Village
305 Oberlin Road, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,275
594 sqft
Central to downtown and NC State's lively campus, Trilogy Cameron Village is close to all the action that makes Raleigh an enviable place to call home.
Last updated July 14 at 09:53 AM
6 Units Available
Pullen Park
1415 Hillsborough Street
1415 Hillsborough Street, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$900
298 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1415 Hillsborough Street in Raleigh. View photos, descriptions and more!
