Forsyth County, NC
4001 River Branch Lane
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

4001 River Branch Lane

4001 River Branch Lane · (336) 283-9777
Location

4001 River Branch Lane, Forsyth County, NC 27040

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4001 River Branch Lane · Avail. now

$2,200

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
4001 River Branch Ln - 4 bedrooms
4 bathrooms

$2,200 Monthly Rent
$2,200 Security Deposit

1 small dog 35lbs or less, no cats
non-refundable $250 pet fee
No smoking.

Elementary: Vienna
Middle: Jefferson
High: Reagan

Privacy at its finest! Tucked away on 5+ acres, this 4 bd/4 ba home features a formal living room, den, large eat-in kitchen, formal dining room and a large bonus room in the basement. It has a 2 car garage and lawn care is included!

Directions: 421 N, take exit 244 Williams Rd toward Lewisville, at traffic circle take the first exit onto Williams Rd, at the traffic circle take the 3rd exit onto Shallowford Rd, right onto Conrad Rd, continue onto Yadkin Rd, left on Beroth, left on River Ridge, left on Crosscreek, left on River Branch.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4827208)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

