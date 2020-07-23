2517 Patty Ln.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Beautiful 3BR/2.5BA home in Pfafftown! - Beautiful 3BR/2.5BA home in Pfafftown! Split foyer floor plan. Den with hardwood flooring. Eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, stove, dishwasher, refrigerator & microwave. Master suite with full bath, two closets. Great living room on lower level with wet bar, wine refrigerator, half bath and laundry room with with washer and dryer units. Granite vanities, tile in all bathrooms. Side deck. Concrete driveway. Heat pump with central A/C. Electric hot water. Storage building



(RLNE3846468)