Home
/
Forsyth County, NC
/
2517 Patty Ln.
Last updated July 22 2020 at 10:10 AM

2517 Patty Ln.

2517 Patty Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2517 Patty Lane, Forsyth County, NC 27040

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Beautiful 3BR/2.5BA home in Pfafftown! - Beautiful 3BR/2.5BA home in Pfafftown! Split foyer floor plan. Den with hardwood flooring. Eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, stove, dishwasher, refrigerator & microwave. Master suite with full bath, two closets. Great living room on lower level with wet bar, wine refrigerator, half bath and laundry room with with washer and dryer units. Granite vanities, tile in all bathrooms. Side deck. Concrete driveway. Heat pump with central A/C. Electric hot water. Storage building

(RLNE3846468)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2517 Patty Ln. have any available units?
2517 Patty Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forsyth County, NC.
What amenities does 2517 Patty Ln. have?
Some of 2517 Patty Ln.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2517 Patty Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
2517 Patty Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2517 Patty Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2517 Patty Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 2517 Patty Ln. offer parking?
No, 2517 Patty Ln. does not offer parking.
Does 2517 Patty Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2517 Patty Ln. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2517 Patty Ln. have a pool?
No, 2517 Patty Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 2517 Patty Ln. have accessible units?
No, 2517 Patty Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 2517 Patty Ln. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2517 Patty Ln. has units with dishwashers.
Does 2517 Patty Ln. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2517 Patty Ln. has units with air conditioning.
