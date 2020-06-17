All apartments in Elizabeth City
100 Coopers Ln
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:02 AM

100 Coopers Ln

100 Coopers Lane · (252) 621-1785
Location

100 Coopers Lane, Elizabeth City, NC 27909
Chesterfield Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 100 Coopers Ln · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
tennis court
Brick Ranch in Chappell Garden Subdivision - 3 bedroom 2 bath brick ranch in town with central-electric hvac. Kitchen includes refrigerator, dishwasher, range/oven-electric. Separate dining area, living room, den, home is in process of renovation, owner is replacing carpeted areas with new vinyl flooring, freshly painted walls, new front door. This home features a large screened porch. Master bedroom has a large walk in closet. Small shed in back yard. Across the street from tennis courts, close to shopping, and an easy commute to coast guard base.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5612764)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

