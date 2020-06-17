100 Coopers Ln

Amenities

Brick Ranch in Chappell Garden Subdivision - 3 bedroom 2 bath brick ranch in town with central-electric hvac. Kitchen includes refrigerator, dishwasher, range/oven-electric. Separate dining area, living room, den, home is in process of renovation, owner is replacing carpeted areas with new vinyl flooring, freshly painted walls, new front door. This home features a large screened porch. Master bedroom has a large walk in closet. Small shed in back yard. Across the street from tennis courts, close to shopping, and an easy commute to coast guard base.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5612764)