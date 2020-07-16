701 E Edgerton St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities hot tub

Stylish short-term rental looks like a page out of Pottery Barn!! Completely renovated for you: NEW paint, NEW carpet/tile/hardwoods, lighting, plumbing, appliances. BRICK FIREPLACE in master and living room is a focal point. FRENCH DOORS open to dining room. Kitchen with designer cabinets and GRANITE. Louvered doors in kitchen for laundry. Spa like master bath w/DUAL VANITIES and barn door. Soaring ceilings and front porch add to the charm. Large, flat lot. Convenient to commerce and Campbell University.