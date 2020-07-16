All apartments in Dunn
701 E Edgerton St

701 East Edgerton Street · (704) 750-5115
Location

701 East Edgerton Street, Dunn, NC 28334

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1452 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
hot tub
fireplace
carpet
Stylish short-term rental looks like a page out of Pottery Barn!! Completely renovated for you: NEW paint, NEW carpet/tile/hardwoods, lighting, plumbing, appliances. BRICK FIREPLACE in master and living room is a focal point. FRENCH DOORS open to dining room. Kitchen with designer cabinets and GRANITE. Louvered doors in kitchen for laundry. Spa like master bath w/DUAL VANITIES and barn door. Soaring ceilings and front porch add to the charm. Large, flat lot. Convenient to commerce and Campbell University.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 E Edgerton St have any available units?
701 E Edgerton St has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 701 E Edgerton St have?
Some of 701 E Edgerton St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 E Edgerton St currently offering any rent specials?
701 E Edgerton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 E Edgerton St pet-friendly?
No, 701 E Edgerton St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunn.
Does 701 E Edgerton St offer parking?
No, 701 E Edgerton St does not offer parking.
Does 701 E Edgerton St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 701 E Edgerton St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 E Edgerton St have a pool?
No, 701 E Edgerton St does not have a pool.
Does 701 E Edgerton St have accessible units?
No, 701 E Edgerton St does not have accessible units.
Does 701 E Edgerton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 701 E Edgerton St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 701 E Edgerton St have units with air conditioning?
No, 701 E Edgerton St does not have units with air conditioning.
