3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:27 PM
50 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Denver, NC
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
21 Units Available
Riverwalk
6857 Riverwalk Loop, Denver, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,248
1206 sqft
Riverwalk is located at 6857 Riverwalk Loop Denver, NC and is managed by Summit Management Services, Inc., a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
6634 Forest Creek Drive
6634 Forest Crk Drive, Denver, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1428 sqft
Awesome 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch on over half acre lot just minutes from Lake Norman. Great floor plan with no unusable space. Custom hardwood floors, ceramic tile and updated lighting.
Results within 5 miles of Denver
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2553 Brawley School Rd.
2553 Brawley School Road, Iredell County, NC
Available 08/01/20 Great 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath House Near Lake Norman - Property Id: 29476 Beautiful home on spacious wooded corner lot almost an acre in size with views of Lake Norman.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4155 Slanting Bridge Rd
4155 Slanting Bridge Road, Lake Norman of Catawba, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Available 07/30/20 3 bed 2 bath in Sherrills Ford - Property Id: 127879 Very nice 3 bed, 2 bath home in Sherrills Ford. Covered,front and rear porches, extra large carport, paved drive and private.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8577 Unity Church Rd
8577 Unity Church Road, Lincoln County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1350 sqft
8577 Unity Church Rd Available 07/05/20 Three Bedroom, Two Bath Ranch Home in Denver - Fantastic, renovated three bedroom, two bath ranch home.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
3974 Kimberly Place
3974 Kimberly Place, Lake Norman of Catawba, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1400 sqft
Come view this amazing Duplex, all new floors and paint. Large deck, very private. New Photos coming soon. NOTE: Photos are of a previously redone unit and will look very similar in upgrades/updates.
1 of 12
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
3699 Lee Moore Rd.
3699 Lee Moore Road, Lincoln County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1176 sqft
3 bedroom home in Creekside Village - New carpet and paint. Move in ready. 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Kitchen is open to the living room. Split bedroom floor plan. Large 1/2 an acre lot with deck. Master bedroom features a WIC.
1 of 15
Last updated March 5 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
7835 Katherine Drive
7835 Katherine Drive, Westport, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1263 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 1
Last updated December 10 at 10:05pm
1 Unit Available
7831 Adeline Lane
7831 Adeline Lane, Lake Norman of Catawba, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1282 sqft
Come see this beautiful home! PETS OK! ALL DOGS OK! $300 PER PET PER YEAR!
1 of 29
Last updated October 16 at 10:41pm
1 Unit Available
7807 Hickory Creek Drive
7807 Hickory Creek Drive, Lincoln County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2016 sqft
Spacious RANCH manufactured double wide on a large 1.
Results within 10 miles of Denver
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
13 Units Available
One Norman Square
19532 One Norman Blvd, Cornelius, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1143 sqft
Conveniently situated for commuters, close to I-77, NC Route 73 and I-485. Community offers residents access to parking, pool, tennis court and putting green. Residents live in units with granite counters, washer/dryer hookup and dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
24 Units Available
Camden Sedgebrook
16930 Sedgebrook Ln, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1255 sqft
Well-stocked kitchen includes granite countertops, hardwood floor, dishwasher, microwave and stainless steel appliances. Clubhouse, playground, dog park, business center and trash valet enjoyed by all residents.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 07:02pm
16 Units Available
Legacy Cornelius
8335 Lake Pines Dr, Cornelius, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1431 sqft
A resident lounge, business center and clubhouse are a few of the amenities this property offers. Apartments have open chef kitchens, wood-inspired flooring and garden soaking tubs. Magnolia Plaza and Birkdale Village are easily accessible.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Fairways at Birkdale
16501 Stonemason Dr, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,443
1442 sqft
Spacious homes with bay windows, 9-foot ceilings, and a fireplace. Community highlights include a tennis court, business center, and fitness center. Easy access to I-77. Close to Lake Norman.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
Bexley at Harborside
18510 The Commons Blvd, Cornelius, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1179 sqft
NEW & IMPROVED CLUBHOUSE AND AMENITIES: Redesigned 24/7 Clubhouse featuring NEW Cardio/Strength Fitness Center with LifeFitness Interactive Cardio Equipment: virtual trainer, smartphone connectivity, and more; NEW Media/Wi-Fi Lounge & Business
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 06:06pm
21 Units Available
Reserve at Kenton Place
17110 Kenton Dr, Cornelius, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,308
1320 sqft
Spacious apartments feature stainless steel appliances, mahogany cabinets, pendant lighting and granite countertops. Pool, fire pit, fitness center and valet trash are among the amenities included. Located near Lake Norman.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
13 Units Available
Century Plantation Pointe
106 Plantation Pointe Loop, Mooresville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,579
1236 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom pet-friendly apartments with modern kitchens, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and private patios. Enjoy salt water pool, walking trail, fitness center and bark park. Easy access to local shopping, dining, entertainment, I-77.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
13733 Hastings Farm Road
13733 Hastings Farm Road, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1634 sqft
CUTE 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch style home with 2-car garage, open floor plan, covered front porch, gas log fireplace and back patio.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oak Tree
1 Unit Available
195 Clusters Circle
195 Cluster Circle, Mooresville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1527 sqft
195 Clusters Circle Available 07/14/20 1527SF 3BR 2.5BA - 75 lb weight limit for dogs, 2 Car Garage (RLNE5849063)
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7593 Monbo Rd
7593 Monbo Road, Catawba County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1977 sqft
Newly Renovated Home with Land - Property Id: 245435 Newly renovated home including new laminate flooring and new paint and fixtures throughout. New fans and lighting. Open floor plan with lots of living area.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6607 Park Meadows Place
6607 Park Meadows Place, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1546 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,546 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
112 Dundee Court
112 Dundee Court, Maiden, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1188 sqft
112 Dundee Court Available 07/01/20 Great location for this 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home on cul-de-sac - Great location for this 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home on cul-de-sac lot walking distance to downtown Maiden. Laminate and tile floors.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
18418 TORRENCE CHAPEL ESTATES CIR
18418 Torrence Chapel Estates Circle, Cornelius, NC
18418 TORRENCE CHAPEL ESTATES CIR Available 07/18/20 CORNELIUS RANCH 4 BEDROOM/FENCEDYARD - Ranch with 4 bedrooms (one bedroom upstairs) on a nearly 1/2 acre fenced lot, in a terrific neighborhood. Open floor plan, large great room with fireplace.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
208 Chuckwood Lane
208 Chuckwood Road, Iredell County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1678 sqft
208 Chuckwood Lane Available 07/15/20 Two story A frame home in Mooresville - Two story A frame home located near The Pointe. Large, private fenced backyard. Bedroom and full bath downstairs. Master bedroom has walk out balcony.
