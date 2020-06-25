Amenities

3034 St. James Church Rd. Available 06/05/20 Three Bedroom, Two Bath Doublewide in Denver - This is a great three bedroom, two bath doublewide in Denver! This home features vaulted ceilings in the living room and master bedroom suite, a split bedroom floor plan, dining room, and spacious kitchen with kitchen island. Outside has a two-car car port, storage building, and a fenced back yard. Home is pet friendly with a one-time, non-refundable pet fee. Please, no dangerous breeds.



