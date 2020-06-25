All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

3034 St. James Church Rd.

3034 Saint James Church Road · No Longer Available
Location

3034 Saint James Church Road, Denver, NC 28037

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
3034 St. James Church Rd. Available 06/05/20 Three Bedroom, Two Bath Doublewide in Denver - This is a great three bedroom, two bath doublewide in Denver! This home features vaulted ceilings in the living room and master bedroom suite, a split bedroom floor plan, dining room, and spacious kitchen with kitchen island. Outside has a two-car car port, storage building, and a fenced back yard. Home is pet friendly with a one-time, non-refundable pet fee. Please, no dangerous breeds.

(RLNE2443616)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3034 St. James Church Rd. have any available units?
3034 St. James Church Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, NC.
Is 3034 St. James Church Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
3034 St. James Church Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3034 St. James Church Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3034 St. James Church Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 3034 St. James Church Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 3034 St. James Church Rd. offers parking.
Does 3034 St. James Church Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3034 St. James Church Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3034 St. James Church Rd. have a pool?
No, 3034 St. James Church Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 3034 St. James Church Rd. have accessible units?
No, 3034 St. James Church Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 3034 St. James Church Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3034 St. James Church Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3034 St. James Church Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3034 St. James Church Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
