Last updated July 11 2020

21 Apartments for rent in Davidson, NC with move-in specials

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
5 Units Available
One Norman Square
19532 One Norman Blvd, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$925
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1143 sqft
Conveniently situated for commuters, close to I-77, NC Route 73 and I-485. Community offers residents access to parking, pool, tennis court and putting green. Residents live in units with granite counters, washer/dryer hookup and dishwasher.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
20 Units Available
Greys Harbor at Lake Norman
8701 Pinnacle Cross Dr, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,018
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,098
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,441
1333 sqft
Furnished apartments with spacious layouts and fireplaces. Community highlights include a tennis court, fitness center and dog park. Easy access to I-77. Close to Birkdale Golf Club.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
18 Units Available
Downtown Huntersville
Brookson Resident Flats
13428 Bryton Gap Rd, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$995
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1345 sqft
Well-situated near the I-77/I-485 interchange. Refined living accentuated by stainless steel appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors. Relax poolside, work out in the fitness center, or hike on the wooded trail.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
Ardmore at Alcove
139 Alexander Bank Dr, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,075
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1531 sqft
BRAND NEW APARTMENT HOMES... NOW OPEN! Find your new home today! Ardmore at Alcove in Mooresville, NC is cozily tucked away but just minutes from Lake Norman and other local attractions.
Results within 10 miles of Davidson
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
34 Units Available
Alexander Village
9224 Graham Ridge Drive, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,069
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,357
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1399 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments in University Research Park. Pet-friendly, modern kitchens, fireplace, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, fitness center, bocce court and bike storage. Easy access I-85, I-485 and UNC at Charlotte.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
237 Units Available
Bainbridge Research Park
1701 J N Pease Place, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,097
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1398 sqft
Bainbridge Research Park is a unique apartment community designed to offer the kind of intangibles and comforts that inspire residents to live their most fulfilling lives.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
32 Units Available
University City North
Berkeley Place
500 Solano Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,023
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,489
1454 sqft
Recently renovated homes with 9-foot ceilings and French doors. Tennis court, basketball court and gym on site. Easy access to I-85. Near University of North Carolina at Charlotte and Concord Mills Mall.
Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
13 Units Available
Century Plantation Pointe
106 Plantation Pointe Loop, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$933
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,551
1236 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom pet-friendly apartments with modern kitchens, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and private patios. Enjoy salt water pool, walking trail, fitness center and bark park. Easy access to local shopping, dining, entertainment, I-77.
Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
8 Units Available
Century Afton Ridge
410 Starmount Park Blvd, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,072
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,418
1316 sqft
Opulence abounds at Century Afton Ridge, Concord, NC. Designer apartments with hardwood floors and granite counters sit alongside a resort-style pool complex featuring clubhouse, coffee bar, and grill. Close to the I-85 for commuting ease.
Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
17 Units Available
Prosperity Church Road
Century Highland Creek
5410 Prosperity Ridge Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$954
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1100 sqft
Gorgeous apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, designer appliances, custom kitchen and balconies. Garden tubs available in select units. Amenities include saltwater pool, pet wash station, covered car care and walking trail. Close to restaurants and shops.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
37 Units Available
University City North
Novel Research Park
9235 Senator Royall Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,215
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,851
1402 sqft
Novel Research Park is your everyday retreat from the hustle and bustle of city life. Here, you are both connected to city and set apart - close enough to get anywhere easily but far enough to unwind in piece.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
100 Units Available
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs
Lantower Garrison Park
2725 Reseda Place, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$995
658 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,179
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
1210 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.
Last updated July 11 at 01:00am
$
19 Units Available
Cabarrus Country Club
Legacy Concord Apartments
5020 Avent Drive NW, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,095
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1291 sqft
This smoke-free property impresses residents with its recreation center, game room and 24-hour e-lounge. Apartments have quartz countertops, hardwood-inspired flooring and USB-enabled outlets. Willow Oaks Crossing and Best Buy are a short walk away.
Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
$
10 Units Available
West Sugar Creek
Waterford Hills
6219 Waterford Hills Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$884
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,057
1092 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments in Northwest University area of Charlotte. Easy access to Interstates 77, 85 and 485. Modern kitchens, walk-in closets, ceiling fans, w/d hookups. Amenities include pool, racquetball court, bbq/grill area and clubhouse.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
9 Units Available
Hawthorne at the Glen
6255 Fernwood Dr, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,120
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1258 sqft
Welcome to Hawthorne at the Glen, a BRAND NEW luxury apartment community located just outside of Charlotte in the thriving city of Concord, NC.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
17 Units Available
West Sugar Creek
The Hamptons
8415 University Station Cir, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1305 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1386 sqft
Located just minutes away from Shoppes at Davis Lakes and a short drive to nearby malls. Gated community with pet park, fitness center and shimmering pool. New appliances and bright, light-filled apartments.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
41 Units Available
Silver Collection at The Park
12421 Little Penny Drive, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,135
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,835
1460 sqft
Access to I-77 and Lake Norman. Spacious one, two- and three-bedroom apartments have standard or carriage house layouts. In-unit laundry, hardwood-style floors, bright interiors. Bike storage, sauna, massage rooms, elevator. Pet wash station.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
24 Units Available
Silver Collection Waterford at the Park
11920 Joleen Court, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,020
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1300 sqft
A resort-style experience awaits any resident at Waterford at the Park, Huntersville, NC. All newly renovated apartments are bedecked with stainless steel finishes and come fully furnished. Enjoy an onsite Starbucks, fire pit, and clubhouse.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
150 Units Available
Mineral Springs
Verde at McCullough Station
8320 University Executive Park Drive, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$998
633 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,225
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1109 sqft
Verde at McCullough station presents residents with a life of convenience in the premier destination of University City.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs
Ardmore Kings Grant
9015 Kings Grant Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$975
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1430 sqft
Located just off I-485 connector near shopping at Concord Mills Mall. On-site amenities include a grilling pavilion, fitness center, car wash, and high-tech business center. Spacious interiors. Pet-park and saltwater pool on-site.
Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Concord
335D Redwood Lane NW, Concord, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,624
1334 sqft
Redwood™ Concord is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
City Guide for Davidson, NC

Two student societies on the Davidson College campus used to debate the issues of the day across the quad. One such student was 28th President of the United States Woodrow Wilson, who was a Davidson College student before transferring and eventually graduating from Princeton University in 1879.

Which came first, the town or the college? In charming Davidson, it hardly matters. Not when you're surrounded by plenty of walkable sidewalks, greenery all around and a community that actively works to keep its small-town charm alive and well. Named for local Revolutionary War hero Brigadier General William Lee Davidson, the lakeside town of Davidson was founded in 1837. More than 10,000 residents live in the cozy community just north of picturesque Lake Norman. A turning point for the town was in the late 1880s when neighboring community Cornelius' cotton industry took over. Davidson had to find new ways to keep its economy going since it couldn't keep pace with the manufacturing cities of nearby Cornelius and Mooresville. A diversified economy built largely on the college helped Davidson grow, but in the 1970s the residents and town leaders decided to make permanent changes to purposely limit the town's growth. Today, the result of the concerned citizens' hard work can be seen in the miles of walking trails and greenways that connect neighborhoods. Open spaces of manicured green grass can be seen in front of and between office buildings, a stark contrast from the overgrown cityscape of Charlotte just 20 miles south on Interstate 77. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Davidson, NC

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Davidson apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Davidson apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

