Last updated June 16 2020 at 1:42 AM

917 Shearer Street

917 Shearer Street · (704) 457-1033
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

917 Shearer Street, Davidson, NC 28036

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit APT 15 · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
some paid utils
key fob access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
key fob access
2 bedroom / 2.5 bath condo within minutes of downtown Davidson. This cozy unit features a gas fireplace, dining area, and kitchen including all appliances. Both bedrooms are located upstairs with their own bathrooms. Perfect for roommates. Water included.

No Section 8.
Please note additional $49/mo for Resident Benefits Package(not optional) including keyless entry, HVAC filter delivery, asset protection plan and more.

Are you an Owner looking for a property management company? Find out if Smart Shield PM is a good fit for you: https://www.smartshieldpropertymanagement.com/charlotte-property-management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 917 Shearer Street have any available units?
917 Shearer Street has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 917 Shearer Street have?
Some of 917 Shearer Street's amenities include pet friendly, air conditioning, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 917 Shearer Street currently offering any rent specials?
917 Shearer Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 917 Shearer Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 917 Shearer Street is pet friendly.
Does 917 Shearer Street offer parking?
No, 917 Shearer Street does not offer parking.
Does 917 Shearer Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 917 Shearer Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 917 Shearer Street have a pool?
No, 917 Shearer Street does not have a pool.
Does 917 Shearer Street have accessible units?
No, 917 Shearer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 917 Shearer Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 917 Shearer Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 917 Shearer Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 917 Shearer Street has units with air conditioning.
