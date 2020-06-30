All apartments in Davidson
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:58 AM

730 Naramore Street

730 Naramore Street · No Longer Available
Location

730 Naramore Street, Davidson, NC 28036

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
COMPLETELY FURNISHED END UNIT townhome near Downtown Davidson For Rent! Floor plan has main level with hardwoods, Formal Dining, open Kitchen with Pantry, Breakfast nook and a Great Room with a gas log fireplace. Upper level has Laundry Closet with Washer/Dryer, 2 Bedrooms/Office that share a Full Bath and the Master Suite with walk-in closet, garden tub, separate shower and dual sink vanity. You will enjoy an Enclosed Patio that leads to the detached 2-Car Garage. Walk or bike to Downtown Davidson! Property must be leased furnished as the owner gives no exceptions and a minimum 12+ month lease term is required. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and the maintenance of the enclosed patio area. No Smoking and No Pets are allowed. AVAILABLE NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 730 Naramore Street have any available units?
730 Naramore Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Davidson, NC.
What amenities does 730 Naramore Street have?
Some of 730 Naramore Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 730 Naramore Street currently offering any rent specials?
730 Naramore Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 730 Naramore Street pet-friendly?
No, 730 Naramore Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Davidson.
Does 730 Naramore Street offer parking?
Yes, 730 Naramore Street offers parking.
Does 730 Naramore Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 730 Naramore Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 730 Naramore Street have a pool?
No, 730 Naramore Street does not have a pool.
Does 730 Naramore Street have accessible units?
No, 730 Naramore Street does not have accessible units.
Does 730 Naramore Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 730 Naramore Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 730 Naramore Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 730 Naramore Street does not have units with air conditioning.

