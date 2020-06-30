730 Naramore Street

Amenities
COMPLETELY FURNISHED END UNIT townhome near Downtown Davidson For Rent! Floor plan has main level with hardwoods, Formal Dining, open Kitchen with Pantry, Breakfast nook and a Great Room with a gas log fireplace. Upper level has Laundry Closet with Washer/Dryer, 2 Bedrooms/Office that share a Full Bath and the Master Suite with walk-in closet, garden tub, separate shower and dual sink vanity. You will enjoy an Enclosed Patio that leads to the detached 2-Car Garage. Walk or bike to Downtown Davidson! Property must be leased furnished as the owner gives no exceptions and a minimum 12+ month lease term is required. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and the maintenance of the enclosed patio area. No Smoking and No Pets are allowed. AVAILABLE NOW!