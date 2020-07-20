141 Vernon Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carport recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Beautifully updated home only 15 minute walk to Davidson! This 3 bdrm 2 bath home is an entertainers dream! Boasting an updated chef's kitchen, large dining room that blends right into the living room with french doors that lead to the large screened in porch. The porch overlooks a large, lush fully fenced backyard. This home has been updated with new paint through out, updated lighting, new LVP flooring & some original hardwoods, new kitchen counter tops, new tile back splash, gas cook top, new range hood, lots of counter space and huge walk in pantry. Lg. master suite w/original tile in bathroom & walk in closet. 2 good sized secondary bedrooms & quaint hall bathroom w/original tiles. Lg. enclosed carport for tons of storage. Newer HVAC & hot water heater. This home sits on 1/2 acre in a prime Davidson location. You are also only minutes to downtown Cornelius, downtown Davidson, Davidson College, restaurants, shops, grocery store, farmers market & so much more! Easy access to I-77.