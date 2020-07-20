All apartments in Davidson
Find more places like 141 Vernon Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Davidson, NC
/
141 Vernon Drive
Last updated April 24 2019 at 9:43 AM

141 Vernon Drive

141 Vernon Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Davidson
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

141 Vernon Drive, Davidson, NC 28036

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Beautifully updated home only 15 minute walk to Davidson! This 3 bdrm 2 bath home is an entertainers dream! Boasting an updated chef's kitchen, large dining room that blends right into the living room with french doors that lead to the large screened in porch. The porch overlooks a large, lush fully fenced backyard. This home has been updated with new paint through out, updated lighting, new LVP flooring & some original hardwoods, new kitchen counter tops, new tile back splash, gas cook top, new range hood, lots of counter space and huge walk in pantry. Lg. master suite w/original tile in bathroom & walk in closet. 2 good sized secondary bedrooms & quaint hall bathroom w/original tiles. Lg. enclosed carport for tons of storage. Newer HVAC & hot water heater. This home sits on 1/2 acre in a prime Davidson location. You are also only minutes to downtown Cornelius, downtown Davidson, Davidson College, restaurants, shops, grocery store, farmers market & so much more! Easy access to I-77.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 141 Vernon Drive have any available units?
141 Vernon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Davidson, NC.
What amenities does 141 Vernon Drive have?
Some of 141 Vernon Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 141 Vernon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
141 Vernon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 141 Vernon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 141 Vernon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Davidson.
Does 141 Vernon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 141 Vernon Drive offers parking.
Does 141 Vernon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 141 Vernon Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 141 Vernon Drive have a pool?
No, 141 Vernon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 141 Vernon Drive have accessible units?
No, 141 Vernon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 141 Vernon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 141 Vernon Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 141 Vernon Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 141 Vernon Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeside
900 Lakeview Avenue
Davidson, NC 28036
The Linden
605 Jetton St
Davidson, NC 28036

Similar Pages

Davidson 1 BedroomsDavidson 2 Bedrooms
Davidson Apartments with BalconiesDavidson Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Davidson Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCAlbemarle, NCShelby, NC
Belmont, NCLincolnton, NCLenoir, NCStallings, NCNewton, NCClemmons, NCLake Park, NCHarrisburg, NCLewisville, NCThomasville, NCMonroe, NCKannapolis, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Davidson CollegeYork Technical College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College