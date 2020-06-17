All apartments in Davidson
1136 Torrence Circle
Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:39 AM

1136 Torrence Circle

1136 Torrence Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1136 Torrence Circle, Davidson, NC 28036

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
3bd/2ba Davidson Lakefront Condo nicely Refinished w/ Amazing View - This Davidson Lakefront Condo is a 3 bedroom/ 2 bath that has amazing views of the Lake, pond, and pool from the Master and covered deck. Master is at the opposite end of other bedrooms with a large bathroom, access to covered deck and walk-in closet. The kitchen is open to the den and large sliding door going to covered deck with amazing view. Other amenities in the unit are flooring consisting of carpet in bedrooms and the rest a mix of tile and hardwoods, gas cooktop, washer/dryer, small storage closet outside of front door, fans in bedrooms, and vaulted ceiling in the den. Amenities included with the community are tennis courts, walking trails, pool, and rental boat slips are available.

Overcash Real Estate
Please call (704)938-8060 or email us overcashrealestate@gmail.com for any details or to arrange to view the property

Please visit our website www.overcashrealestate.com to view all our listings or to SUBMIT an APPLICATION ONLINE.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4722175)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1136 Torrence Circle have any available units?
1136 Torrence Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Davidson, NC.
What amenities does 1136 Torrence Circle have?
Some of 1136 Torrence Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1136 Torrence Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1136 Torrence Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1136 Torrence Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1136 Torrence Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Davidson.
Does 1136 Torrence Circle offer parking?
No, 1136 Torrence Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1136 Torrence Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1136 Torrence Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1136 Torrence Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1136 Torrence Circle has a pool.
Does 1136 Torrence Circle have accessible units?
No, 1136 Torrence Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1136 Torrence Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1136 Torrence Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1136 Torrence Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1136 Torrence Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
