dare county
10 Apartments for rent in Dare County, NC📍
1 Unit Available
1709 Wrightsville Blvd
1709 Wrightsville Boulevard, Kill Devil Hills, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1164 sqft
Available 10/01/20 Charlee's Anchor - Property Id: 322781 Fully furnished, updated 4 bedrooms & 2 bath house. Less than a five (5) minute walk to beach. Six (6) person Hot tub too! Laundry room.
1 Unit Available
700 Skipjack Lane Unit F3 Oyster Pointe Condominiums
700 Skip Jack Ln, Kill Devil Hills, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1068 sqft
700 Skipjack Lane Unit F3 Oyster Pointe Condominiums Available 08/01/20 Soundfront Furnished Condo - Oyster Pointe - Available starting August 1, 2020. This very nice furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath condominium is located in Oyster Pointe.
1 Unit Available
4713-B N Croatan Highway - 1
4713 N Croatan Hwy, Kitty Hawk, NC
Studio
$650
574 sqft
Highway Front, Second Floor Office Space • Reception Area • Kitchenette • Bathroom • Storage
1 Unit Available
362 Sea Oats Trail
362 Sea Oats Trail, Southern Shores, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1852 sqft
Single-Family Home in Southern Shores • $1,800/month • 3 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms • Central HVAC • Utilities not included • No pets • One year lease required • $3,600 security deposit due at lease signing This home is listed for rent exclusively by
1 Unit Available
4411 S Croatan Highway
4411 South Croatan Highway, Nags Head, NC
Studio
$12,345
3617 sqft
Commercial Space Call for Pricing Contact John Head for details. (252) 592 4OBX [4629]
1 Unit Available
201 Cutty Sark Lane
201 South Cutty Sark Lane, Nags Head, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2056 sqft
Single-Family Home in Nags Head • $2,000/month • 4 bedrooms & 2.
1 Unit Available
50178 Freebooter Court
50178 Freebooter Court, Dare County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1240 sqft
Canalfront Home in Brigands Bay • $1,750/month • 3 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms • Fully furnishded* • Central HVAC • Utilities not included • Pets negotiable** • Washer & dryer • Storm shutters • Dumb waiter • Bulkhead, dock, and boat ramp • Outside
1 Unit Available
20844 NC Hwy 24/27 Highway
20844 North Carolina Highway 12, Dare County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1220 sqft
Great opportunity to rent an older home in the western part of Stanly County! The home is in great condition. 3 bedrooms, 1 bath with hardwood floors and a detached garage
1 Unit Available
48 Jester Court
48 Jester Court, Dare County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1834 sqft
BRAND NEW 4 BEDROOM HOME FOR RENT - BRAND NEW 4 BEDROOM HOME! The kitchen is equipped with gorgeous cabinets, tons of natural light and a spacious family room.
1 Unit Available
1211 Duck Road - 3
1211 Duck Road, Duck, NC
Studio
$9,999
947 sqft
Commercial space in high traffic area of Duck. First floor office/showroom/retail space. Currently configured with 947 sqft, but can be expanded up to 2,846 sqft. Call John for pricing, (252) 592-4OBX (4629).
