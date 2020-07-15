/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:20 PM
29 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Dallas, NC
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
106 N Davis Street
106 North Davis Street, Dallas, NC
2 Bedrooms
$800
Home in Dallas! - Cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom ranch style home located in Dalls, NC. Small but spacious inside. Great sized kitchen for dinning and decently spaced living room for entertainment.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
806 Park Road
806 Park Road, Dallas, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1045 sqft
Come home to this cute two bedroom home in Dallas. The sunny eat-kitchen is spacious with room for two cooks! Two large bedrooms each have walk-in closets and share a full bath.
Results within 1 mile of Dallas
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 06:43 PM
2 Units Available
The Bluffs
1850 Yellowstone Ct, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$990
Conveniently located for commuters, just a 20-minute drive to downtown and close to Charlotte/Douglas International Airport. Units have a fireplace, garbage disposal and washer/dryer hookup. Community includes pool, gym and BBQ area.
Results within 5 miles of Dallas
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
$
11 Units Available
Icon on the Greenway
1232 E Hudson Blvd, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1075 sqft
1-3 bedroom units include plank flooring and private balcony or patio. Offers outdoor pool area, playground and grill, as well as indoor clubhouse and gym. Close to I-85 and numerous dining and shopping spots.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
11 Units Available
Loray Mill Lofts
300 S Firestone St #200, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1252 sqft
Loft apartments in a converted mill, alongside shops and eateries. Its architecture includes rounded columns, spiral staircases and industrial chic design. Pool and mountain views.
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated July 15 at 06:24 PM
4 Units Available
Georgetowne Woods
1701 E Hudson Blvd, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$925
998 sqft
Find your new home today at Georgetowne Woods in Gastonia, North Carolina. Stop by or give us a call to schedule a tour. Our team of professional leasing staff looks forward to serving you!
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
1 Unit Available
401 North Ransom Street
401 North Ransom Street, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
888 sqft
2 Bedroom/1 Bathroom home in Gastonia! Move in Ready! Professionally managed by SRP Management. Access a self showing and apply through www.srpmanagement.net. Application fee is non refundable. Details & inquiries, Text Us! 704-868-4065.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
1837 Adams Avenue
1837 Adams Avenue, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$675
600 sqft
Two Bedroom / One Bath For Rent in Gastonia NC! MOVE IN SPECIAL: $100.00 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT! This property has central A/C and washer/dryer hookup. The tenant is responsible for supplying appliances, utilities, and lawn maintenance.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 09:23 PM
1 Unit Available
102 W. Second Avenue
102 West 2nd Avenue, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1600 sqft
Amazing, newly renovated, 2-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom, 2-story townhome in Historic Armstrong Apartment Building located near Downtown, Gastonia, NC. Fresh, environmentally friendly paint throughout along with hardwood flooring.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
945 E 9th Avenue Unit B
945 East 9th Avenue, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
Two bedroom apartment with large front porch! - You will LOVE this two bedroom and one bath home. This is such a wonderful community tucked away in a neighborhood setting.
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
1117 Cleveland Ave
1117 Cleveland Avenue, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
784 sqft
1117 Cleveland Ave Available 08/03/20 COMING SOON! NEWLY UPDATED!! You will love touring this one!! - You will love inviting friends and family over to the spacious yard that comes with this newly renovated 2 bedroom home.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
102 East Bradley Avenue
102 East Bradley Avenue, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$695
680 sqft
Adorable duplex home ready for you to move right in! This unit features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Cozy living room with lots of natural light beaming through the windows. Wood and vinyl flooring throughout. Kitchen equip with all appliances.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1211 W Walnut Avenue W
1211 West Walnut Avenue, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
730 sqft
Two bedroom, one bath house. New gas furnace and central air. Best Hurry, it will not be on the market long.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
1028 New Beginnings Avenue, Unit-A
1028 New Beginnings Ave, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$650
701 sqft
1028-1028 New Beginnings Ave.
1 of 8
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1251 Hargrove Ave
1251 Hargrove Avenue, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
624 sqft
1251 Hargrove Ave Available 04/06/20 Month to Month lease!!! - Looking for a short term lease in a newly updated home with central heat and air? Well look no further!! We are here for you! Fill out a guest card and come tour this house with one of
1 of 11
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
437 Red Tip Ln
437 Red Tip Lane, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
750 sqft
Brick ranch with 2 bedrooms - This well-maintained brick ranch has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Carport with a concrete driveway. Includes a fenced back yard, and 2 storage buildings. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5589645)
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
1 Unit Available
715 Smyre Drive
715 Smyre Drive, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$925
812 sqft
Note: This house has an application that has been approved, it is no longer available. Cute 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom home located in Gastonia. House has new interior paint, and new stainless steel kitchen appliances. Covered front and back porches.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
904 W. 6th Avenue
904 West 6th Avenue, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
952 sqft
MOVE-IN READY! - Cute 2 bed 1 bath home with bonus room located in downtown Gastonia. Home has central HVAC with courtesy use stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Fresh paint.
Results within 10 miles of Dallas
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
5 Units Available
The Residence at Tailrace Marina
1001 Marina Village Drive, Mount Holly, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,717
1058 sqft
Located along the Catawba River, northwest of Charlotte. Waterfront complex of one- and two-bedroom units with access to docks and river kayaking. Finishes include granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include a gym.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 06:42 PM
7 Units Available
Crowder Townhomes
1926 Hartford Dr, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$795
750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Crowder Townhomes in Gastonia. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
511 Village Park Drive
511 Village Park Dr, Belmont, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1226 sqft
511 Village Park Drive Available 08/01/20 Coming Soon in August! - *Can show now, home will be ready for a 8/1/20 Move-In.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
522 Queens Ct
522 Queens Court, Gaston County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$825
780 sqft
522 Queens Ct Available 08/18/20 2 Bedroom House ready for you to call HOME m looking forward to showing you this house! Peaceful is the word that comes to mind when I step inside this place.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
1620 Breezy Trail
1620 Breezy Trail, Lincolnton, NC
2 Bedrooms
$800
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath Duplex - The duplex has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath with range, refrigerator, dishwasher, carpet in bedrooms, laminate in living room and hall and tile in kitchen.
1 of 21
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
1640 Perfection Ave
1640 Perfection Avenue, Belmont, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1000 sqft
COMING SOON! 2 Bedroom 2 Full Bath in Belmont - Available in MARCH! This Belmont bungalow is beautifully updated in a fantastic location! On a large lot, Updated inside and out, wood floors, 2 full bathrooms, simply a beautiful classic bungalow.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCRanlo, NCBelmont, NCLincolnton, NCCherryville, NCClover, SCDenver, NC