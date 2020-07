Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Great ranch style 3 bedroom 2 bath home with modern updates ready for new tenants! Home has been beautifully maintained and is nestled in the back of an established subdivision. Modern neutral colors throughout home complement its wonderful layout. Spacious living area with fireplace makes a great spot to relax and unwind as well as entertain. Plenty of pantry space in eat in kitchen for the chef of the home. Great closet space for storage and one car garage. Minutes to Fort Bragg/Pope, shopping and entertainment, don't let this great rental slip through your fingers!