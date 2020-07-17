Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Coming Soon (Early-Mid Aug) 3235 Gainey Rd. (Pet-Friendly) - Coming Soon (Early-Mid Aug)

This is a true Ranch style home that sits on 2 acres of land and comfortably provides almost 1800 sq ft of living space. Recently updated with new carpet and paint. Newer flooring in kitchen and bathrooms.

Enjoy features like the gas log fireplace, eat-in kitchen, formal living and dining rooms, a separate den, outside storage shed, double garage, and a cozy rocking chair porch! Comfort, privacy, and space!



Perfect home for horse owners - We welcome you!



