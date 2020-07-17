All apartments in Cumberland County
3235 Gainey Rd
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:51 PM

3235 Gainey Rd

3235 Gainey Road · (984) 369-8949
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3235 Gainey Road, Cumberland County, NC 28306
Gray's Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3235 Gainey Rd · Avail. now

$1,150

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Coming Soon (Early-Mid Aug) 3235 Gainey Rd. (Pet-Friendly) - Coming Soon (Early-Mid Aug)
This is a true Ranch style home that sits on 2 acres of land and comfortably provides almost 1800 sq ft of living space. Recently updated with new carpet and paint. Newer flooring in kitchen and bathrooms.
Enjoy features like the gas log fireplace, eat-in kitchen, formal living and dining rooms, a separate den, outside storage shed, double garage, and a cozy rocking chair porch! Comfort, privacy, and space!

Perfect home for horse owners - We welcome you!

**Anticipated availability is subject to change based on current occupant and any necessary items required to make the home move-in ready. Photos may not reflect current condition.**

Pets will be considered on a case by case basis with home owner approval and a $250 non-refundable fee per pet.

**All adult household members (18 years or older) must fill out an individual application. Application fee is $35 per person.**

(RLNE2474361)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3235 Gainey Rd have any available units?
3235 Gainey Rd has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3235 Gainey Rd have?
Some of 3235 Gainey Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3235 Gainey Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3235 Gainey Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3235 Gainey Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3235 Gainey Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3235 Gainey Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3235 Gainey Rd offers parking.
Does 3235 Gainey Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3235 Gainey Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3235 Gainey Rd have a pool?
No, 3235 Gainey Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3235 Gainey Rd have accessible units?
No, 3235 Gainey Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3235 Gainey Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3235 Gainey Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3235 Gainey Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3235 Gainey Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
