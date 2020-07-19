2612 Downs Place

Amenities

Woodlea subdivision - 2612 Downs Pl. Fayetteville, NC 28304. Rustic ranch with 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bath home with 1400 sq. ft of living space. Home features; Living room with hardwood floors. Eat in kitchen with range and refrigerator.( New kitchen cabinets coming soon) Den with fireplace and luxury plank flooring. Bath rooms and kitchen with vinyl flooring. Freshly painted, fenced backyard and storage shed. Home available now for $850 month! Small dog <25lbs subject to approval with annual pet fee. PROPERTY MUST BE VIEWED BEFORE APPLYING!!



No Cats Allowed



