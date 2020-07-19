All apartments in Cumberland County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

2612 Downs Place

2612 Downs Place · No Longer Available
Location

2612 Downs Place, Cumberland County, NC 28306
Douglas Byrd

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Woodlea subdivision - 2612 Downs Pl. Fayetteville, NC 28304. Rustic ranch with 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bath home with 1400 sq. ft of living space. Home features; Living room with hardwood floors. Eat in kitchen with range and refrigerator.( New kitchen cabinets coming soon) Den with fireplace and luxury plank flooring. Bath rooms and kitchen with vinyl flooring. Freshly painted, fenced backyard and storage shed. Home available now for $850 month! Small dog <25lbs subject to approval with annual pet fee. PROPERTY MUST BE VIEWED BEFORE APPLYING!!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE1978415)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2612 Downs Place have any available units?
2612 Downs Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cumberland County, NC.
What amenities does 2612 Downs Place have?
Some of 2612 Downs Place's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2612 Downs Place currently offering any rent specials?
2612 Downs Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2612 Downs Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2612 Downs Place is pet friendly.
Does 2612 Downs Place offer parking?
No, 2612 Downs Place does not offer parking.
Does 2612 Downs Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2612 Downs Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2612 Downs Place have a pool?
No, 2612 Downs Place does not have a pool.
Does 2612 Downs Place have accessible units?
No, 2612 Downs Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2612 Downs Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2612 Downs Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2612 Downs Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2612 Downs Place has units with air conditioning.
