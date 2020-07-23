All apartments in Cumberland County
180 Wolfpoint Dr 180 Wolfpoint Dr
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

180 Wolfpoint Dr 180 Wolfpoint Dr

180 Wolfpoint Drive · No Longer Available
Location

180 Wolfpoint Drive, Cumberland County, NC 28311
Pine Forest

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
180 Wolfpoint Dr 180 Wolfpoint Dr Available 08/01/20 Elegant 3 Br/2.5 Bath Home on North Side of Town - Immaculately and pristinely maintained. All bedrooms upstairs. Large loft at the top of the stairs ideal for computer/play area. Fenced back yard. Pine Forest school district. Large kitchen with island opens to family room. Minutes from 295 so you can be to Ft. Bragg in minutes. Well situated with numerous eateries just down Ramsey St.

No in-person viewings until the last week of July. Available August 1.

(RLNE5914517)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 180 Wolfpoint Dr 180 Wolfpoint Dr have any available units?
180 Wolfpoint Dr 180 Wolfpoint Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cumberland County, NC.
Is 180 Wolfpoint Dr 180 Wolfpoint Dr currently offering any rent specials?
180 Wolfpoint Dr 180 Wolfpoint Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 180 Wolfpoint Dr 180 Wolfpoint Dr pet-friendly?
No, 180 Wolfpoint Dr 180 Wolfpoint Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cumberland County.
Does 180 Wolfpoint Dr 180 Wolfpoint Dr offer parking?
No, 180 Wolfpoint Dr 180 Wolfpoint Dr does not offer parking.
Does 180 Wolfpoint Dr 180 Wolfpoint Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 180 Wolfpoint Dr 180 Wolfpoint Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 180 Wolfpoint Dr 180 Wolfpoint Dr have a pool?
No, 180 Wolfpoint Dr 180 Wolfpoint Dr does not have a pool.
Does 180 Wolfpoint Dr 180 Wolfpoint Dr have accessible units?
No, 180 Wolfpoint Dr 180 Wolfpoint Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 180 Wolfpoint Dr 180 Wolfpoint Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 180 Wolfpoint Dr 180 Wolfpoint Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 180 Wolfpoint Dr 180 Wolfpoint Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 180 Wolfpoint Dr 180 Wolfpoint Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
