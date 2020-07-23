Amenities

180 Wolfpoint Dr 180 Wolfpoint Dr Available 08/01/20 Elegant 3 Br/2.5 Bath Home on North Side of Town - Immaculately and pristinely maintained. All bedrooms upstairs. Large loft at the top of the stairs ideal for computer/play area. Fenced back yard. Pine Forest school district. Large kitchen with island opens to family room. Minutes from 295 so you can be to Ft. Bragg in minutes. Well situated with numerous eateries just down Ramsey St.



No in-person viewings until the last week of July. Available August 1.



(RLNE5914517)