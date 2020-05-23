All apartments in Cleveland County
Find more places like 6000 Leo Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cleveland County, NC
/
6000 Leo Drive
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

6000 Leo Drive

6000 Leo Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6000 Leo Drive, Cleveland County, NC 28152

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
1/1 Outside Shelby, NC in Cleveland County, NC - Rent: 600.00
Deposit: 612.50
*Deposits could be twice the monthly rent.
The home is 1 beds/1 bath
The home has electric baseboard heat & tenant supplied window a/c

Applications:
55.00 per adult (18+)
You can apply online or come to office to get a paper application.

To View the home:
Come to the office at 1804 Kings Road, Shelby NC 28150 and bring your ID with you to check out a key.

NO SMOKING IN THE INTERIOR OF THE PROPERTY!

The Security Deposit varies by property, rental rate and an applicants creditworthiness. It can vary up to 2 full months rent.

We do not supply or maintain any appliances

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5694546)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6000 Leo Drive have any available units?
6000 Leo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cleveland County, NC.
Is 6000 Leo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6000 Leo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6000 Leo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6000 Leo Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cleveland County.
Does 6000 Leo Drive offer parking?
No, 6000 Leo Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6000 Leo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6000 Leo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6000 Leo Drive have a pool?
No, 6000 Leo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6000 Leo Drive have accessible units?
No, 6000 Leo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6000 Leo Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6000 Leo Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6000 Leo Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6000 Leo Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreenville, SCAsheville, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCGreer, SCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCSimpsonville, SCMauldin, SCIndian Trail, NCTaylors, SCShelby, NCCherryville, NCNewton, NCLincolnton, NCClover, SCLenoir, NC
Boiling Springs, SCLake Wylie, SCDenver, NCBelmont, NCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCWestport, NCStatesville, NCDuncan, SCPineville, NCDavidson, NCFive Forks, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
York Technical CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College