143 Autumn Woods Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher new construction garage walk in closets microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage new construction

BRAND NEW Construction! 3 BR / 2 BA for Rent in Kings Mtn!



APPLICATION FEE SPECIAL: ONLY $35 TO APPLY TODAY!



Move in ready!



MOVE IN SPECIAL, HALF OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT!



Access a self showing & apply through www.srpmanagement.net.

Application fee is non refundable.



This is a brand new construction, be the first to make it a home!



3 spacious bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. The master bathroom has 2 sinks and a huge walk in closet.

Kitchen is equipped with a stove, fridge, microwave, and dishwasher. Washer & dryer hookup!

Total electric. One car garage! 1400 sq ft.



Details & inquiries text us at 704-868-4065.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,350

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.