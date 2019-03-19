All apartments in China Grove
Find more places like 626 E Ketchie Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
China Grove, NC
/
626 E Ketchie Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

626 E Ketchie Street

626 East Ketchie Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

626 East Ketchie Street, China Grove, NC 28023

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
walk in closets
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
This duplex features a brand new electric stove (no gas in apt), refrigerator, washer and dryer connections. Plenty of closet space. Master bedroom has walk in closet. Living room has large walk in closet. Pantry and linen closet in hall and 2nd smaller bedroom has closet.
There is also cabinet space above the washer and dryer connections. This duplex is 1 block from China Grove post office and near the Food Lion Shopping Center. E Ketchie street takes you directly to Hwy 29 or go out S Bostian towards post office.

Located right off Hwy 29, near Food Lion and 1 street from post office.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 626 E Ketchie Street have any available units?
626 E Ketchie Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in China Grove, NC.
What amenities does 626 E Ketchie Street have?
Some of 626 E Ketchie Street's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 626 E Ketchie Street currently offering any rent specials?
626 E Ketchie Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 626 E Ketchie Street pet-friendly?
No, 626 E Ketchie Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in China Grove.
Does 626 E Ketchie Street offer parking?
Yes, 626 E Ketchie Street does offer parking.
Does 626 E Ketchie Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 626 E Ketchie Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 626 E Ketchie Street have a pool?
No, 626 E Ketchie Street does not have a pool.
Does 626 E Ketchie Street have accessible units?
No, 626 E Ketchie Street does not have accessible units.
Does 626 E Ketchie Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 626 E Ketchie Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 626 E Ketchie Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 626 E Ketchie Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NC
Fort Mill, SCKernersville, NCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NCKannapolis, NCDavidson, NCHarrisburg, NCLocust, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMint Hill, NC
Mount Holly, NCDenver, NCStallings, NCClemmons, NCMonroe, NCThomasville, NCLewisville, NCBelmont, NCWeddington, NCPineville, NCRanlo, NCNewton, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College