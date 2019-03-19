626 E Ketchie Street

Amenities

w/d hookup parking walk in closets range oven refrigerator

This duplex features a brand new electric stove (no gas in apt), refrigerator, washer and dryer connections. Plenty of closet space. Master bedroom has walk in closet. Living room has large walk in closet. Pantry and linen closet in hall and 2nd smaller bedroom has closet.

There is also cabinet space above the washer and dryer connections. This duplex is 1 block from China Grove post office and near the Food Lion Shopping Center. E Ketchie street takes you directly to Hwy 29 or go out S Bostian towards post office.



Located right off Hwy 29, near Food Lion and 1 street from post office.