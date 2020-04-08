All apartments in China Grove
Find more places like 130 2nd Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
China Grove, NC
/
130 2nd Avenue
Last updated April 8 2020 at 10:55 PM

130 2nd Avenue

130 2nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

130 2nd Avenue, China Grove, NC 28023

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN SPECIAL - HALF OFF ONE MONTHS RENT WITH 12 MONTH LEASE EXECUTED PRIOR TO 4/15/20

Welcome to 120 2nd Avenue! Just down a turn off US-29, this beautiful and cozy home sits proudly atop a grassy hill. Take the first steps built into the earth up to your inviting front porch waiting to be used for entertaining, relaxation and more! A front facing living room with new flooring that leads throughout the house welcomes you in! New kitchen appliances and plenty of counter space! Enjoy a separated laundry area just off the kitchen with washer and dryer hookups! Close to downtown and everything you need! Take a tour today and fall in love with your next home!

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 2nd Avenue have any available units?
130 2nd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in China Grove, NC.
What amenities does 130 2nd Avenue have?
Some of 130 2nd Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 2nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
130 2nd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 2nd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 130 2nd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 130 2nd Avenue offer parking?
No, 130 2nd Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 130 2nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 130 2nd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 2nd Avenue have a pool?
No, 130 2nd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 130 2nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 130 2nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 130 2nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 130 2nd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 130 2nd Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 130 2nd Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NC
Fort Mill, SCKernersville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCKannapolis, NCDavidson, NCHarrisburg, NCAlbemarle, NCWestport, NCMount Holly, NC
Denver, NCStallings, NCClemmons, NCLake Park, NCMonroe, NCThomasville, NCLewisville, NCBelmont, NCPineville, NCNewton, NCAsheboro, NCWaxhaw, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College