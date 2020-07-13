22 Apartments under $900 for rent in Chapel Hill, NC

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Timber Hollow
101 Timber Hollow Ct, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$900
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1000 sqft
Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom homes, with updated cabinetry, granite countertops and black appliances. Easy commute to UNC or downtown Chapel Hill via a free transit system with a stop in front of the community.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
$
11 Units Available
SunStone Apartments
208 Conner Dr, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$899
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
928 sqft
This community provides a car detailing center, pool and pet spa. Apartments offer comforts like ground-level private entry, private balconies and in-unit laundry. It's also just minutes from Brook Highland Plaza and Sprouts Farmers Market.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
10 Units Available
Shadowood Apartments
110 Piney Mountain Rd, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$899
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
975 sqft
This community has an on-site coffee bar, clubhouse, poolside grills and free common-area Wi-Fi. Apartments include fireplaces, private patios/balconies and stainless-steel appliances. Carolina North Forest and Plaza Mall are short drives from the property.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1006 South Columbia # 3
1006 South Columbia Street, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
850 sqft
1006 South Columbia # 3 Available 08/01/20 2 bed 1 bath near campus - 2 bedroom 1 bath with carpet, new stove, no w/d hook-ups, coin laundry on-site, near UNC campus on busline (RLNE1854898)

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
427 Brookside Drive
427 Brookside Drive, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$849
602 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Full Studio in heart of campus- walk to everything UNC has to offer! Washer Dryer and all appliances are included ! Studio is attached to main home with separate entrance. Pets are negotiable.
Results within 1 mile of Chapel Hill
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
25 Units Available
The Flats at 55Twelve
5512 Sunlight Dr, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$894
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,528
1230 sqft
Discover your best life at The Flats @ 55 Twelve. Our one, two, and three-bedroom pet-friendly apartment homes in Durham, North Carolina, offer the right mix of modern living and comfortable charm.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
2 Units Available
Rock Creek
100 Rock Haven Rd, Carrboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$890
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
966 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rock Creek in Carrboro. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Chapel Hill
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
11 Units Available
Hope Valley
South Square Townhomes
3300 Shannon Rd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$852
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,052
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1100 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:07pm
2 Units Available
Valley Terrace
2836 Chapel Hill Rd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$855
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Renewed and Refreshed. Come get reacquainted with a classic. Valley Terrace located off Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd offers REAL HARDWOOD floors & an exceptional location close to Duke University. Welcome to the Neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:20pm
34 Units Available
West End Flats
200 Hwy. 54 By-Pass, Carrboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$880
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
824 sqft
Meet your perfect home, Common Baltic West, completely compatible with your lifestyle and personal needs. Your own private space in a friendly home. Expect beautifully designed rooms and studios at Common.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated October 15 at 09:54pm
Contact for Availability
Berkshire 54
112 NC Highway 54, Carrboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$929
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
965 sqft
A smaller community with several floor plan options. Located minutes from area parks. In-home washers and dryers, screened-in patios and balconies, and modern kitchens. On-site pools and fitness center.
Results within 10 miles of Chapel Hill
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 07:14am
22 Units Available
Woodlake Reserve
1000 Lydias Way, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$894
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,088
1130 sqft
Peaceful neighborhood setting in natural wooded area close to Duke University and Research Triangle Park. Community features sparkling swimming pool and fitness center. Apartments have breakfast bars, W/D and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
3 Units Available
Crystal Village Apartments
2610 Camellia Dr, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$828
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are only open via phone, email, and resident portal until further notice.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:18pm
$
4 Units Available
Azalea Park
2105 Bogarde St, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$815
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Azalea Park is located in a quiet residential neighborhood offering the convenience of the city without the hassle. We are located only minutes from NCCU, Duke University/Med.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
6 Units Available
Foxfire
1400 Wyldewood Rd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$829
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$914
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes nestled in a residential area of Durham. Amenities include tennis courts, a pool and a volleyball court. Just north of Interstate 85 near Highway 501.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 04:41pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Durham
807 West Trinity Avenue
807 West Trinity Avenue, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$900
640 sqft
Your new cozy one bedroom one bathroom home has a nice size bedroom with good closet space and a galley kitchen. The living room has a large window that offers fantastic natural lighting as well as a view of the courtyard.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 04:41pm
1 Unit Available
Walltown
Forest Pointe II
1906 Guess Road, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$885
650 sqft
Beautiful 1x1 with washer/dryer in the unit, free wifi, and a private patio! Tucked away but close to the best part of DURHAM! CALL US TODAY 919.286.4100 This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
406 Price Ave.
406 Price Avenue, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$795
540 sqft
406 Price Ave. Available 08/05/20 Central Durham 1 bedroom home with tons of natural light! - AVAILABLE IN AUGUST! Duplex unit on Price Ave., off Fayetteville Rd.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 04:43pm
1 Unit Available
2146 Charles St
2146 Charles Street, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
1050 sqft
Tour this 2 bedroom 1/5 bath townhome in the Charles Square Townhomes. Privateback yard. Open floor plan and Close to everything.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 04:43pm
1 Unit Available
2532 South Roxboro Rd
2532 South Roxboro Street, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$825
800 sqft
Fantastic 2 bedroom unit on lower level. Great location, ready for new tenant.

1 of 7

Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
1 Unit Available
409 East Maynard Avenue
409 East Maynard Avenue, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$895
775 sqft
We’ve given this classic duplexes a chic new style and they are almost ready to welcome you home.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Northgate Park
205 E Maynard Avenue
205 East Maynard Avenue, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$700
700 sqft
Affordable 1 bd condo. Located only 10 minutes away from the heart of Durham, downtown Durham and Duke University.

July 2020 Chapel Hill Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Chapel Hill Rent Report. Chapel Hill rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chapel Hill rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Chapel Hill rents increase sharply over the past month

Chapel Hill rents have increased 0.6% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Chapel Hill stand at $1,065 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,255 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. Chapel Hill's year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in North Carolina

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring in the city of Chapel Hill, but trends across other cities in the state have varied - of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,289; of the 10 largest North Carolina cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Wilmington experiencing the fastest decline (-4.2%).
    • Greenville, Winston-Salem, and Greensboro have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.0%, 1.8%, and 0.8%, respectively).

    Chapel Hill rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Chapel Hill, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Chapel Hill is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Chapel Hill's median two-bedroom rent of $1,255 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Chapel Hill's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Chapel Hill than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Chapel Hill.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

