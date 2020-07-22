All apartments in Catawba County
3408 Stony Brook Cir
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:27 PM

3408 Stony Brook Cir

3408 Stony Brook Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3408 Stony Brook Circle, Catawba County, NC 28658

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Three Bedroom Home in Newton - Completely remodeled three bedroom, two bath modular home! This home offers open concept living at it's best with brand new hard surface flooring throughout the common space, new carpet in the bedrooms, brand new kitchen and bathroom cabinetry. Bedrooms have a split floor plan with a large master suite with attached bathroom. Outside includes a large wrap-around deck, TWO very large storage buildings, and a great yard! This home is pet friendly, with a one-time, non-refundable pet fee. Please, no dangerous breeds. Washing machine and dryer are included for tenant use, but will not be maintained by the owner.

(RLNE5696862)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3408 Stony Brook Cir have any available units?
3408 Stony Brook Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Catawba County, NC.
What amenities does 3408 Stony Brook Cir have?
Some of 3408 Stony Brook Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3408 Stony Brook Cir currently offering any rent specials?
3408 Stony Brook Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3408 Stony Brook Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 3408 Stony Brook Cir is pet friendly.
Does 3408 Stony Brook Cir offer parking?
No, 3408 Stony Brook Cir does not offer parking.
Does 3408 Stony Brook Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3408 Stony Brook Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3408 Stony Brook Cir have a pool?
No, 3408 Stony Brook Cir does not have a pool.
Does 3408 Stony Brook Cir have accessible units?
No, 3408 Stony Brook Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 3408 Stony Brook Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 3408 Stony Brook Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3408 Stony Brook Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 3408 Stony Brook Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
