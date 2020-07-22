3408 Stony Brook Cir

Amenities

Three Bedroom Home in Newton - Completely remodeled three bedroom, two bath modular home! This home offers open concept living at it's best with brand new hard surface flooring throughout the common space, new carpet in the bedrooms, brand new kitchen and bathroom cabinetry. Bedrooms have a split floor plan with a large master suite with attached bathroom. Outside includes a large wrap-around deck, TWO very large storage buildings, and a great yard! This home is pet friendly, with a one-time, non-refundable pet fee. Please, no dangerous breeds. Washing machine and dryer are included for tenant use, but will not be maintained by the owner.



