Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher some paid utils ice maker microwave accessible

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible internet access

1 TO 12 MONTH RENTALS AVAILABLE WITH DEPOSIT. THE CONDOS ARE TURNKEY, FULLY FURNISHED. LOCATED WITH VIEWS OF LITTLE RIVER GOLF COURSE,. WATER, SEWER, ELECTRICITY, CABLE TV AND HIGH SPEED WIRELESS INTERNET INCLUDED. $1300 + Tax ...Best Deal in area!!!NO TAX IF RENTED 3 MONTHS OR MORE.... NO PETS EXCEPT FOR SPECIAL TERMS. CALL AGENT