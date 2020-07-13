/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:35 AM
39 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Butner, NC
26 Units Available
Duke Homestead
Discovery on Broad
2335 Broad St, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,053
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,321
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1335 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in the heart of Durham, near Duke University and shops and dining. Community features swimming pool, fitness center, clubhouse and picnic area.
25 Units Available
Downtown Durham
Liberty Warehouse
530 Foster St, Durham, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,277
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,829
1134 sqft
Trendy apartments near Durham craft breweries and locally owned shops. Modern amenities include smart thermostats, modern kitchens, and choice of concrete or hardwood floors. Community has a resort-style pool and multimedia center.
6 Units Available
Northeast Durham
Magnolia Pointe
4801 Danube Ln, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1250 sqft
Set amidst vibrant greenery, Magnolia Pointe is the perfect escape from a busy lifestyle – yet close enough to enjoy all that Durham has to offer when the feeling strikes.
28 Units Available
Independence Park
215 William Penn Plz, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$960
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1236 sqft
WELCOME TO INDEPENDENCE PARK APARTMENTS Independence Park Apartments in Durham is a lifestyle where every need is met and that’s what you’ll experience as a resident of our apartment community.
18 Units Available
Artisan at Brightleaf
2015 Copper Leaf Pkwy, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,089
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,276
1131 sqft
Recently renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, gym, bbq/grill, business center. Pet friendly. Minutes from Duke University, Research Triangle Park, RDU International. Local shopping, dining, entertainment.
148 Units Available
Downtown Durham
Foster on the Park
545 Foster Street, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,335
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1180 sqft
Now offering 1 Month Free on all available homes + Now Scheduling In-Person tours by Appointment Only! Contact our leasing office for more details and to set-up your in-person tour.
6 Units Available
Foxfire
1400 Wyldewood Rd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$829
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$914
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes nestled in a residential area of Durham. Amenities include tennis courts, a pool and a volleyball court. Just north of Interstate 85 near Highway 501.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3 Mooring Court
3 Mooring Court, Durham, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
3144 sqft
3 Mooring Court - Four Bedroom, 2.5 Bath two story House. Kitchen includes: Stove and Dishwasher. Central Gas Heat, Gas W/H, Central A/C, W/D Connections. Pets are Negotiable.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Old North Durham
805 Glendale Ave.
805 Glendale Avenue, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
805 Glendale Ave. Available 07/15/20 805 Glendale Ave. - Available mid July! - 2 BR, 1 bath home available in the heart of Downtown Durham. This home features LR with vaulted ceiling, eat in kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher & microwave.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
510 Grammercy Pl.
510 Grammercy Place, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1522 sqft
510 Grammercy Pl. Available 08/01/20 Lovely 3 Bedroom, 2.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Northgate Park
1826 Northgate St
1826 Northgate Street, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1472 sqft
1826 Northgate St Available 08/15/20 Available Soon! Lovely 3 Bedroom Home in Northgate Park with Fenced-In Backyard! - Available Soon! This lovely 3 bedroom home is located in the highly desired neighborhood of Northgate Park.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Northeast Durham
4810 Swann's Mill Drive
4810 Swanns Mill Drive, Durham, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
2300 sqft
4810 Swann's Mill Drive Available 07/24/20 4810 Swann's Mill Drive - Four Bedroom 2.5 Bath House. Kitchen includes: Electric Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Microwave. W/D Connections, Central Gas Heat, Gas Water Heater and Central Air.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1202 Kendall Drive
1202 Kendall Drive, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1202 sqft
1202 Kendall Drive - Two Bedroom, 2 Bath 1202 Sq Ft House. Kitchen includes Stove, Refrigerator and Dishwasher. Washer/Dryer, Central Gas Heat, Central Air. The living room has Vaulted Ceiling and fireplace. Two Master Suites.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Northgate Park
102 W Club Blvd Apt A
102 West Club Boulevard, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
102 W Club Blvd Apt A Available 08/14/20 102-A W Club Blvd - Available mid August! - 2BR 1 BA, with hardwood floors, fridge, stove and washer/dryer. Gas heat and central A/C. (Pics are of apartment B, minor differences may apply) (RLNE5902160)
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Northgate Park
101 E. Maynard Ave.
101 East Maynard Avenue, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
101 E. Maynard Ave. Available 08/10/20 101 E Maynard Ave - Available 08/10/2020 - Gorgeous 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths single family home, in the up-and-coming Northgate Park Neighborhood.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1112 Beyer Place
1112 Beyer Pl, Durham County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2200 sqft
1112 Beyer Place Available 09/04/20 Beautiful New End Unit Townhome Near RTP!! Available early September! - Available early September! This home is convenient to NC147, I540, I40, RTP.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Duke Park
1713 Avondale Drive
1713 Avondale Drive, Durham, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
1652 sqft
1713 Avondale Drive Available 08/01/20 1713 Avondale Dr. - Available early-August! - 4 BR, 2.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Northgate Park
116 E. Edgewood Drive Apt A
116 East Edgewood Drive, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$975
116 E.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
815 Riverbark Lane
815 Riverbark Ln, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1050 sqft
815 Riverbark Lane Available 09/04/20 Updated Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2 Bath in Durham - Pet Friendly! - Cozy updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Durham! Very convenient to RTP, Duke, NCCU, + Downtown Durham! Beautiful vaulted ceiling living room.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Colonial Village
2614 N Roxboro St
2614 North Roxboro Street, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1352 sqft
2614 N Roxboro St Available 08/05/20 Available August 5th! Beautiful 2bd/1ba Home Near Northgate Park in Durham's Colonial Village! - Available August 5, 2020! Please email me at brendan@acorn-oak.
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Wellons Village
1151 Raynor Street
1151 Raynor Street, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2612 sqft
1151 Raynor Street - Three Bedroom, 1.5 Bath 1544 Sq Ft House on Corner Lot convenient to Village Shopping Center and on Bus Line. Kitchen includes: Stove, Refrigerator and Dishwasher. Central Gas Heat, Central A/C, W/D Connections.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Duke Park
606 E. Markham Ave.
606 East Markham Avenue, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1131 sqft
606 E. Markham Ave.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
608 Kendall Dr
608 Kendall Drive, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1180 sqft
608 Kendall Dr Available 08/15/20 Available Soon! Lovely 2 bedroom townhouse with great access to either downtown Durham or RTP! - Lovely 2 bedroom, 2.
1 of 2
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
304 Cheryl Ave.
304 Cheryl Avenue, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
2050 sqft
Available for 7/17/2020. Open floor plan that will leave you amazed. Huge combination living room/dining room/kitchen combination. Island benches to remain in home as will dining area high top table.
