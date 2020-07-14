All apartments in Butner
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

Granville Oaks

2162 Mill Stream Cir · (415) 915-4023
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2162 Mill Stream Cir, Butner, NC 27522

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Granville Oaks.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
bathtub
range
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr laundry
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
trash valet
Come home to Granville Oaks where you’ll find premier country living designed for a carefree, active lifestyle strategically located just minutes from Raleigh, Durham and Research Triangle Park.
Relax and feel comfortable as each apartment features all you need to unwind from the stress of our hectic world. Three functional floor plans, contemporary appliances, and maintenance–free comfort with 24-hour emergency maintenance service. Come home to friendly country living at Granville Oaks Apartment Homes.
Butner, Creedmoor, and the surrounding areas are easily accessed by travelers on major highways and are home to many points of interest and special events. The area has an undisputed reputation for diversity and distinct personalities. Because of the town’s strategic location, you can enjoy being close to everything, but far from ordinary.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months or 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $300 flat fee
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $20/month (one pet) $30/month (two pets)
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Parking Details: Garage lot. Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Granville Oaks have any available units?
Granville Oaks doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Butner, NC.
What amenities does Granville Oaks have?
Some of Granville Oaks's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Granville Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
Granville Oaks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Granville Oaks pet-friendly?
Yes, Granville Oaks is pet friendly.
Does Granville Oaks offer parking?
Yes, Granville Oaks offers parking.
Does Granville Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
No, Granville Oaks does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Granville Oaks have a pool?
Yes, Granville Oaks has a pool.
Does Granville Oaks have accessible units?
No, Granville Oaks does not have accessible units.
Does Granville Oaks have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Granville Oaks has units with dishwashers.
Does Granville Oaks have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Granville Oaks has units with air conditioning.
