Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup bathtub range Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool 24hr maintenance garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr laundry cc payments e-payments internet access online portal trash valet

Come home to Granville Oaks where you’ll find premier country living designed for a carefree, active lifestyle strategically located just minutes from Raleigh, Durham and Research Triangle Park.

Relax and feel comfortable as each apartment features all you need to unwind from the stress of our hectic world. Three functional floor plans, contemporary appliances, and maintenance–free comfort with 24-hour emergency maintenance service. Come home to friendly country living at Granville Oaks Apartment Homes.

Butner, Creedmoor, and the surrounding areas are easily accessed by travelers on major highways and are home to many points of interest and special events. The area has an undisputed reputation for diversity and distinct personalities. Because of the town’s strategic location, you can enjoy being close to everything, but far from ordinary.