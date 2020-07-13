/
apartments with pool
29 Apartments for rent in Butner, NC with pool
1 Unit Available
1463 Quail Circle
1463 Quail Cir, Butner, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1425 sqft
Available Now! Great townhome with engineered hardwoods throughout downstairs. Kitchen has stainless appliances and granite counters. Master bedroom downstairs with vaulted ceiling, walk in closet, and nice bathroom.
Results within 10 miles of Butner
26 Units Available
Duke Homestead
Discovery on Broad
2335 Broad St, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,053
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,321
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1335 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in the heart of Durham, near Duke University and shops and dining. Community features swimming pool, fitness center, clubhouse and picnic area.
25 Units Available
Downtown Durham
Liberty Warehouse
530 Foster St, Durham, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,295
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,866
1134 sqft
Trendy apartments near Durham craft breweries and locally owned shops. Modern amenities include smart thermostats, modern kitchens, and choice of concrete or hardwood floors. Community has a resort-style pool and multimedia center.
18 Units Available
Artisan at Brightleaf
2015 Copper Leaf Pkwy, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,096
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,276
1131 sqft
Recently renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, gym, bbq/grill, business center. Pet friendly. Minutes from Duke University, Research Triangle Park, RDU International. Local shopping, dining, entertainment.
6 Units Available
Northeast Durham
Magnolia Pointe
4801 Danube Ln, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1250 sqft
Set amidst vibrant greenery, Magnolia Pointe is the perfect escape from a busy lifestyle – yet close enough to enjoy all that Durham has to offer when the feeling strikes.
28 Units Available
Independence Park
215 William Penn Plz, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$960
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1236 sqft
WELCOME TO INDEPENDENCE PARK APARTMENTS Independence Park Apartments in Durham is a lifestyle where every need is met and that’s what you’ll experience as a resident of our apartment community.
148 Units Available
Downtown Durham
Foster on the Park
545 Foster Street, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,335
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1180 sqft
Now offering 1 Month Free on all available homes + Now Scheduling In-Person tours by Appointment Only! Contact our leasing office for more details and to set-up your in-person tour.
6 Units Available
Foxfire
1400 Wyldewood Rd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$829
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$914
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes nestled in a residential area of Durham. Amenities include tennis courts, a pool and a volleyball court. Just north of Interstate 85 near Highway 501.
1 Unit Available
3 Mooring Court
3 Mooring Court, Durham, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
3144 sqft
3 Mooring Court - Four Bedroom, 2.5 Bath two story House. Kitchen includes: Stove and Dishwasher. Central Gas Heat, Gas W/H, Central A/C, W/D Connections. Pets are Negotiable.
1 Unit Available
Northeast Durham
4810 Swann's Mill Drive
4810 Swanns Mill Drive, Durham, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
2300 sqft
4810 Swann's Mill Drive Available 07/24/20 4810 Swann's Mill Drive - Four Bedroom 2.5 Bath House. Kitchen includes: Electric Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Microwave. W/D Connections, Central Gas Heat, Gas Water Heater and Central Air.
1 Unit Available
1203 Lippincott Road
1203 Lippincott Rd, Durham County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2581 sqft
Like NEW energy-efficient home. Minutes to Hwy 147, 540, 40 and RTP, 10minutes to Durham downtown and Duke University. Ranch plan with 3 bedroomson 1st floor and a 2nd floor bedroom, bonus room and bath room.
1 Unit Available
1112 Beyer Place
1112 Beyer Pl, Durham County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2200 sqft
1112 Beyer Place Available 09/04/20 Beautiful New End Unit Townhome Near RTP!! Available early September! - Available early September! This home is convenient to NC147, I540, I40, RTP.
1 Unit Available
Northeast Durham
1304 Cozart Street #509
1304 Cozart Street, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1455 sqft
1304 Cozart Street #509 Available 08/01/20 Nice 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Townhome in North Durham! - Located in Swanns Mill Subdivision, this townhome is located conveniently to Downtown Durham and Falls Lake.
1 Unit Available
522 Hobkirks Street
522 Hobkirks Pl, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1250 sqft
*** Ready NOW For Rent! *** Amazing Value in Villages of Independence Park! Dark Espresso cabinets, granite AND Stainless Appliances are standard in this new townhome. Homes features 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths. Wonderful private homesite Call us today!
1 Unit Available
809 Talbot Place
809 Talbot Pl, Durham County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1892 sqft
Be the 1st renter in this beautiful 1-car garage town home! Features vinyl plank flooring on main level. Eat-in Kitchen w/many cabinets, french door refrigerator, gas range, SS appliances, and island! Living room w/fireplace.
1 Unit Available
5816 Ventry Court
5816 Ventry Court, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2415 sqft
Exceptional home located in highly sought after Bartons Creek Bluffs! Fresh interior and exterior paint, new carpets and new refrigerator on order. All formals, spacious family room with wood-burning fireplace + year-round sun-room.
1 Unit Available
623 Poplar Street
623 Poplar Street, Durham, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,985
2700 sqft
Gorgeous two story home! This lovely home includes beautiful hardwood floors through out walk ways, kitchen and living area and carpet throughout rooms.
1 Unit Available
Eastway - Albright
1102 Chester Street
1102 Chester Street, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1307 sqft
Avail Now! Pets Negotiable.
1 Unit Available
Latta Road
5011 Autumn Drive
5011 Autumn Drive, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1805 sqft
Love where you live. Great space and location. Huge private backyard with deck and plenty of space for kids and pets. 2 car carport. Granite counters with soft close cabinets, tile floors, sunroom, huge great room with built ins.
1 Unit Available
1607 Willowcrest Road
1607 Willowcrest Road, Durham, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
3232 sqft
Wonderful 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home in the Ashton Hall Community with generous upgrades throughout. Dinning, Living, Family + Study all on first fl. HUGE master w/sitting room, Large Walk-in closet! BR 2&3 share jack-n-jill BA, 4th BR with own Full BA.
1 Unit Available
Cleveland - Holloway
601 Carlton Avenue
601 Carlton Avenue, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1381 sqft
Large 3 bed 1 bath, second floor apartment in a renovated 1910's duplex offers high end appliances, lots of living and storage space, and a terrific location. Fully insulated walls mean lower utility costs for you.
1 Unit Available
1107 W Murray Avenue
1107 West Murray Avenue, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
894 sqft
Enjoy this beautiful cottage like home. This home includes 2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. Conveniently located minutes away from Duke Regional, Northgate mall and minutes off the hwy.
1 Unit Available
Old North Durham
814 Foster Street
814 Foster Street, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1120 sqft
The Central Park North Townhomes are an easy bike to Duke/Walk to so much of what makes Durham cool. Well laid-out with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, an eat in kitchen and laundry included. Private fenced yard.
1 Unit Available
Eastway - Albright
807 E Main Street
807 East Main Street, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,350
940 sqft
Golden Belt Campus is a renovated textile mill and one of the last mills in Durham to be revitalized! This fantastic patio, loft unit is perfect for those looking to be in Downtown Durham! Golden Belt complex will be next to Mill 1, which will house
