4028 Comrie Lane.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Home in Mackintosh on the Lake - Floor Plan & Features

- 3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Bathrooms

- 1 car garage

- Open Kitchen floor plan

- Rear Patio



Appliances & systems

- Refrigerator

- Stove

- Dishwasher

- Washer and Dryer are NOT included



Neighborhood Amenities & website

- http://mackintoshonthelake.ppmsites.com/

- Pool

- Clubhouse

- Fitness Room



Lease Terms

- No Smoking

- 12 Month Minimum Lease

- 1 Month Security Deposit



Utilities

- Electric service is with Duke Energy

- Gas service is with Piedmont Natural Gas (Fireplace, Water Heater & Heating System)

- Water & Sewer service is with The City of Burlington



Other Notes

- Built in 2006



Neighborhood Website:

http://mackintoshonthelake.ppmsites.com/



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4947719)