4028 Comrie Lane.

Amenities
Home in Mackintosh on the Lake - Floor Plan & Features
- 3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Bathrooms
- 1 car garage
- Open Kitchen floor plan
- Rear Patio
Appliances & systems
- Refrigerator
- Stove
- Dishwasher
- Washer and Dryer are NOT included
Neighborhood Amenities & website
- http://mackintoshonthelake.ppmsites.com/
- Pool
- Clubhouse
- Fitness Room
Lease Terms
- No Smoking
- 12 Month Minimum Lease
- 1 Month Security Deposit
Utilities
- Electric service is with Duke Energy
- Gas service is with Piedmont Natural Gas (Fireplace, Water Heater & Heating System)
- Water & Sewer service is with The City of Burlington
Other Notes
- Built in 2006
Neighborhood Website:
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4947719)