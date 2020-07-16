All apartments in Burlington
Location

4028 Comrie Lane, Burlington, NC 27215

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4028 Comrie Lane · Avail. now

$1,325

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1749 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Home in Mackintosh on the Lake - Floor Plan & Features
- 3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Bathrooms
- 1 car garage
- Open Kitchen floor plan
- Rear Patio

Appliances & systems
- Refrigerator
- Stove
- Dishwasher
- Washer and Dryer are NOT included

Neighborhood Amenities & website
- http://mackintoshonthelake.ppmsites.com/
- Pool
- Clubhouse
- Fitness Room

Lease Terms
- No Smoking
- 12 Month Minimum Lease
- 1 Month Security Deposit

Utilities
- Electric service is with Duke Energy
- Gas service is with Piedmont Natural Gas (Fireplace, Water Heater & Heating System)
- Water & Sewer service is with The City of Burlington

Other Notes
- Built in 2006

Neighborhood Website:
http://mackintoshonthelake.ppmsites.com/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4947719)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4028 Comrie Lane have any available units?
4028 Comrie Lane has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Burlington, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4028 Comrie Lane have?
Some of 4028 Comrie Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4028 Comrie Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4028 Comrie Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4028 Comrie Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4028 Comrie Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burlington.
Does 4028 Comrie Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4028 Comrie Lane offers parking.
Does 4028 Comrie Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4028 Comrie Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4028 Comrie Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4028 Comrie Lane has a pool.
Does 4028 Comrie Lane have accessible units?
No, 4028 Comrie Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4028 Comrie Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4028 Comrie Lane has units with dishwashers.

