Burlington, NC
3499 Garden Road
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:44 AM

3499 Garden Road

3499 Garden Road · (336) 212-4040
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3499 Garden Road, Burlington, NC 27215

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3499 Garden Road · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1535 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
~~ 4 bedroom One level Home in Burlington ~~ - *** Required 650 minimum credit score ***

A RARE FIND! 4 bedrooms on 1 level. 2 bedrooms one bath w/dual vanities on each side of the living room/kitchen areas! Freshly painted w/new floors in Kitchen & Living Room. West Burlington area just minutes from I/85/40, University Drive shopping @ Alamance Crossing, Wal-Mart, etc. Convenient for commuting!!

Living room: 20.7 x 12.9 w/hardwood floors and ceiling fan
Kitchen/Dining: 14.4 x 12.9 w/range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave

ALL FOUR BEDROOMS HAVE EXACT SAME DIMENSIONS: 12.10' x 12.7'

Full bath on each side of home w/dual vanities, tub/shower combo

Natural gas heat/central air ---- Cablevision available
Burlington City water/sewer/trash pick-up/recycling (tenant pays all utilities)

Paved driveway with multiple space parking pad

Highland Elementary
Turrentine Middle
Williams High

Directions: Take Huffman Mill Rd Exit 141 from I/85/40, go north on Huffman Mill Road, turn left on Garden Road as if you are going to Wal-Mart. Home will be on right.

A No Smoking Inside rental
Where responsible pet owners are always welcomed!
www.larsonproperties.info

(RLNE5734862)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3499 Garden Road have any available units?
3499 Garden Road has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Burlington, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3499 Garden Road have?
Some of 3499 Garden Road's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3499 Garden Road currently offering any rent specials?
3499 Garden Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3499 Garden Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3499 Garden Road is pet friendly.
Does 3499 Garden Road offer parking?
Yes, 3499 Garden Road does offer parking.
Does 3499 Garden Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3499 Garden Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3499 Garden Road have a pool?
No, 3499 Garden Road does not have a pool.
Does 3499 Garden Road have accessible units?
No, 3499 Garden Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3499 Garden Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3499 Garden Road has units with dishwashers.
