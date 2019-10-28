3499 Garden Road

Amenities
~~ 4 bedroom One level Home in Burlington ~~ - *** Required 650 minimum credit score ***
A RARE FIND! 4 bedrooms on 1 level. 2 bedrooms one bath w/dual vanities on each side of the living room/kitchen areas! Freshly painted w/new floors in Kitchen & Living Room. West Burlington area just minutes from I/85/40, University Drive shopping @ Alamance Crossing, Wal-Mart, etc. Convenient for commuting!!
Living room: 20.7 x 12.9 w/hardwood floors and ceiling fan
Kitchen/Dining: 14.4 x 12.9 w/range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave
ALL FOUR BEDROOMS HAVE EXACT SAME DIMENSIONS: 12.10' x 12.7'
Full bath on each side of home w/dual vanities, tub/shower combo
Natural gas heat/central air ---- Cablevision available
Burlington City water/sewer/trash pick-up/recycling (tenant pays all utilities)
Paved driveway with multiple space parking pad
Highland Elementary
Turrentine Middle
Williams High
Directions: Take Huffman Mill Rd Exit 141 from I/85/40, go north on Huffman Mill Road, turn left on Garden Road as if you are going to Wal-Mart. Home will be on right.
A No Smoking Inside rental
Where responsible pet owners are always welcomed!
www.larsonproperties.info
(RLNE5734862)