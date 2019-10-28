3499 Garden Road

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

~~ 4 bedroom One level Home in Burlington ~~ - *** Required 650 minimum credit score ***



A RARE FIND! 4 bedrooms on 1 level. 2 bedrooms one bath w/dual vanities on each side of the living room/kitchen areas! Freshly painted w/new floors in Kitchen & Living Room. West Burlington area just minutes from I/85/40, University Drive shopping @ Alamance Crossing, Wal-Mart, etc. Convenient for commuting!!



Living room: 20.7 x 12.9 w/hardwood floors and ceiling fan

Kitchen/Dining: 14.4 x 12.9 w/range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave



ALL FOUR BEDROOMS HAVE EXACT SAME DIMENSIONS: 12.10' x 12.7'



Full bath on each side of home w/dual vanities, tub/shower combo



Natural gas heat/central air ---- Cablevision available

Burlington City water/sewer/trash pick-up/recycling (tenant pays all utilities)



Paved driveway with multiple space parking pad



Highland Elementary

Turrentine Middle

Williams High



Directions: Take Huffman Mill Rd Exit 141 from I/85/40, go north on Huffman Mill Road, turn left on Garden Road as if you are going to Wal-Mart. Home will be on right.



A No Smoking Inside rental

Where responsible pet owners are always welcomed!

www.larsonproperties.info



(RLNE5734862)