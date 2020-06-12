26 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Burlington, NC

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
58 Units Available
198 Milltown
198 Milltown St., Burlington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1291 sqft
Turn the key and step into your brand new apartment home at 198 Milltown in Burlington, NC. Your 1, 2 or 3-bedroom home will redefine what it means to live a life of leisure and luxury.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated May 19 at 11:05pm
$
Contact for Availability
Summerlyn Place
750 Boone Station Dr, Burlington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1479 sqft
A short drive from Burlington-Alamance Regional Airport. Smoke-free community with a pool, tennis court, clubhouse and dog park. Luxury apartments feature stainless steel kitchen appliances, carpet and in-unit laundry.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4036 Comrie Lane
4036 Comrie Lane, Burlington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1660 sqft
4036 Comrie Lane Available 06/15/20 Resort style living 3 bedroom 2.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
603 Durham St.
603 Durham Street, Burlington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1584 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom house in Burlington! - Appointments by email only. Newly renovated 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
332 Fountain Place
332 Fountain Place, Burlington, NC
W. Burlington - Located in Historical District of Burlington! 4BR, 2.5 Bath home featuring Family Room with Gas Fireplace, Eat in Kitchen, Separate Dining Room, Office/Study, Covered back porch, Detached 2 car garage with 10 x 19 room above.

1 of 7

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3499 Garden Road
3499 Garden Road, Burlington, NC
~~ 4 bedroom One level Home in Burlington ~~ - *** Required 650 minimum credit score *** A RARE FIND! 4 bedrooms on 1 level.

1 of 9

Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
1908 Lynnwood Drive
1908 Lynnwood Drive, Burlington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1526 sqft
Beautiful renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath in Burlington - 3 bedroom 2 bath home ready for rental in southwest Burlington.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2508 Cambridge Rd
2508 Cambridge Road, Burlington, NC
~~~~~~~~~~ Spacious 4 bedroom ~~~~~~~~~ ~~~~ Highland School District ~~~~ - ~~~~ We do NOT accept Section 8 ~~~~ **** Minimum credit score 700 required **** Spacious 2-story vinyl-clad transitional home built in 2003.
Results within 1 mile of Burlington

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6711 Gabrielle Pt.
6711 Gabrielle Point, Guilford County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1896 sqft
6711 Gabrielle Pt. Available 06/19/20 Coming Soon to View! Impressive 3 bed 2.5 bath Townnhome in Whitsett! - Coming Soon to schedule appt target date is Avail. Date at RENTrrc.com. NO PETS Impressive 3 bed 2.
Results within 5 miles of Burlington

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
673 Winners Circle
673 Winners Circle, Guilford County, NC
Brightwood Farms - Nice 4 bedroom 2.5 bath house in Brightwood Farms. Hardwood floors, gas log fireplace, 2 car garage, all bedrooms upstairs, laundry room, fenced in backyard, central air and paved driveway. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5754777)

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
1 Unit Available
6709 Winners Drive
6709 Winners Drive, Guilford County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1556 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
1 Unit Available
126 Pillow Lane
126 Pillow Ln, Alamance County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1554 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
507 Cornelia Dr
507 Cornelia Drive, Graham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1800 sqft
Charming and convenient. Brand new carpet, totally remodeled and outside storage. Convenient to Highway 85 and 40. Highway 87 S in Graham. Living room 18.8x12.13 with fireplace. Bonus family room 20.6x14.9. Kitchen with breakfast area 22.3x10.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1200 Dogwood Drive
1200 Dogwood Drive, Gibsonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2447 sqft
Beautiful one story 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with bonus room for rent! - Beautiful one story 3 bedroom 2.

1 of 16

Last updated October 31 at 02:08pm
1 Unit Available
1704 Dunneman Court
1704 Dunneman Court, Guilford County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1241 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Results within 10 miles of Burlington
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
12 Units Available
Fieldstone Apartment Homes
510 Quaker Creek Dr, Mebane, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,263
1188 sqft
Great location, minutes from I-40 and I-85. Residents enjoy 24-hour fitness center, 24-hour laundry care facility, and fenced-in dog park. Apartments include energy-efficient appliances, walk-in closets and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 06:54pm
8 Units Available
Alexander Pointe
102 Village Dr, Mebane, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1356 sqft
Welcome home to Alexander Pointe Apartments! Our beautiful community offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments that feature high-end finishes, including spacious living areas with nine-foot ceilings, wood plank flooring and plush carpeting,

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
1 Unit Available
123 Calhoun Place
123 Calhoun Pl, Alamance County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1915 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sharing Trace
1 Unit Available
3 Dan Hughes Ct
3 Dan Hughes Court, Greensboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$895
1120 sqft
3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Home - 3 Dan Hughes Ct is a 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath single story home located in the Sharing Trace neighborhood. This home boasts 1120 interior sq ft, central heating and air, and washer dryer hook-ups.This home also has a back deck.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
208 Belle Ct
208 Belle Court, Mebane, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1242 sqft
Mebane Home near Charming Downtown - Less than a mile away from Mebane's charming Downtown, in a fantastic area near dining, small boutiques and the Tanger Outlets.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7091 Friendship Church Road
7091 Friendship Church Road, Guilford County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1666 sqft
McLeansville Ranch Home - Country Ranch style home in McLeansville NC. PLEASE READ QUALIFICATIONS.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
508 Bunker Ct
508 Bunker Drive, Mebane, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2466 sqft
Open concept home in popular Arrowhead community convenient to shopping, hwys! 3Bed/2Ba with 1st floor w/hardwoods, FR w/stacked stone corner fireplace, light & bright Kitchen w/SS appliances, granite counters & center island.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
1 Unit Available
802 Stockport Way
802 Stockport Way, Greensboro, NC
Now Available! Located in an well established subdivision sits this spacious 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home in McLeansville.

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1218 Sundown Dr
1218 Sundown Drive, Orange County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1104 sqft
1218 Sundown Dr Available 05/15/20 Will Go Fast! 3 BD Remodeled House in Mebane With Huge Garage - Available May 15th! - Fabulous location! Only 5 miles to I-40, 4.5 miles to Tanger Outlets, and 2.5 miles to downtown Mebane.

June 2020 Burlington Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Burlington Rent Report. Burlington rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Burlington rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Burlington rents held steady over the past month

Burlington rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and are up moderately by 2.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Burlington stand at $780 for a one-bedroom apartment and $962 for a two-bedroom. Burlington's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in North Carolina

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Burlington, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,295; of the 10 largest cities in North Carolina that we have data for, Wilmington and High Point, where two-bedrooms go for $932 and $870, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.8% and -0.4%).
    • Greenville, Durham, and Winston-Salem have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.9%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Burlington rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Burlington, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Burlington is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Burlington's median two-bedroom rent of $962 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.6% rise in Burlington.
    • While Burlington's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Burlington than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Burlington.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

