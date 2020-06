Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry internet access

NOW PRE-LEASING FOR 2020!



Large 3 Bedroom / 3 Bath townhome located within walking distance to Campbell University and a short drive to Dunn and Lillington. This renovated townhome features wood plank floors in the living room, kitchen and bathroom and carpet in each bedroom. A sliding barn door creates privacy for the downstairs bedroom. Full size washer/dryer included! New 6ft privacy panels recently installed on the back side to create a semi fenced yard.