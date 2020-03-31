252 Linestowe Drive

Amenities
Brand New Construction Waterfront Townhome w/1-Car Garage located in the gorgeous River District in Belmont NC. Property is located right across the river over the Wilkinson Blvd Bridge (Hwy 29/74) in close proximity from the Amazon Hub, Whitewater Center, Airport and short drive right into Uptown Charlotte. MOVE IN READY AND ALL APPLIANCES ARE INCLUDED (Fridge/Washer/Dryer/Dishwasher/Range/Microwave) Please fill out application ($39.95/per 18yrs and older applicant) At https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/978303