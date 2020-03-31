252 Linestowe Drive

All apartments in Belmont
Location

252 Linestowe Dr, Belmont, NC 28012

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
garage
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Brand New Construction Waterfront Townhome w/1-Car Garage located in the gorgeous River District in Belmont NC. Property is located right across the river over the Wilkinson Blvd Bridge (Hwy 29/74) in close proximity from the Amazon Hub, Whitewater Center, Airport and short drive right into Uptown Charlotte. MOVE IN READY AND ALL APPLIANCES ARE INCLUDED (Fridge/Washer/Dryer/Dishwasher/Range/Microwave) Please fill out application ($39.95/per 18yrs and older applicant) At https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/978303

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

