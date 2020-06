Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully Updated Kitchen and Master Bathroom with Custom Tile and Granite, this Lovely Home Features 5 large bedrooms and 3 Full Baths. Lots of Living Space on the Main Level, including a Study or Office. Terrific Neighborhood and Location. The laundry is upstairs but it's plumbed for a downstairs laundry as well.



Over 1,000 sq. ft of walk up storage in the garage above the cars.