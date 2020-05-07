All apartments in Belmont
Belmont, NC
120 Pratt Street
120 Pratt Street

120 Pratt Street · No Longer Available
Location

120 Pratt Street, Belmont, NC 28012

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
This amazing ,well maintained home has recently been renovated The 2 story home offers 3 bedroom 2.5 bathrooms , 2" faux wood blinds though out. All bedrooms and living rooms have ceiling fans. The kitchen has upgraded stainless steel appliances, beautiful granite counter tops, large farm house sink , new plank flooring and a large pantry. The spacious living rooms has plenty of natural light including a new all glass storm door that opens up to a rocking chair porch. This incredibly clean home will not last long in this inviting tree lined community. Washer and Dryer included.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Pratt Street have any available units?
120 Pratt Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belmont, NC.
What amenities does 120 Pratt Street have?
Some of 120 Pratt Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Pratt Street currently offering any rent specials?
120 Pratt Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Pratt Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 120 Pratt Street is pet friendly.
Does 120 Pratt Street offer parking?
No, 120 Pratt Street does not offer parking.
Does 120 Pratt Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 120 Pratt Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Pratt Street have a pool?
No, 120 Pratt Street does not have a pool.
Does 120 Pratt Street have accessible units?
No, 120 Pratt Street does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Pratt Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 Pratt Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 120 Pratt Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 Pratt Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
