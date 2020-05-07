120 Pratt Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

This amazing ,well maintained home has recently been renovated The 2 story home offers 3 bedroom 2.5 bathrooms , 2" faux wood blinds though out. All bedrooms and living rooms have ceiling fans. The kitchen has upgraded stainless steel appliances, beautiful granite counter tops, large farm house sink , new plank flooring and a large pantry. The spacious living rooms has plenty of natural light including a new all glass storm door that opens up to a rocking chair porch. This incredibly clean home will not last long in this inviting tree lined community. Washer and Dryer included.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.