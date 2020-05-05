All apartments in Belmont
105 Pratt Street

Location

105 Pratt Street, Belmont, NC 28012

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Pratt Street have any available units?
105 Pratt Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belmont, NC.
Is 105 Pratt Street currently offering any rent specials?
105 Pratt Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Pratt Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 105 Pratt Street is pet friendly.
Does 105 Pratt Street offer parking?
No, 105 Pratt Street does not offer parking.
Does 105 Pratt Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 Pratt Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Pratt Street have a pool?
No, 105 Pratt Street does not have a pool.
Does 105 Pratt Street have accessible units?
No, 105 Pratt Street does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Pratt Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 105 Pratt Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 105 Pratt Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 Pratt Street does not have units with air conditioning.

