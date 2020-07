Amenities

fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities

Lovely 3 bedroom, 1 bath house in Belmont, NC. Living room with beautiful fireplace. Very close to I-85 and convenient to Charlotte.Take I-85 S toward Gastonia, take exit 27 toward Belmont, Mt Holly, turn left onto Beatty Dr, turn left onto S Central Ave and turn left onto Stowe Rd and your destination is on your right.