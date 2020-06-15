All apartments in Asheville
44 Maney Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

44 Maney Avenue

44 Maney Avenue · (828) 252-6664
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

44 Maney Avenue, Asheville, NC 28804
Jackson Park

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 44 Maney Avenue · Avail. Jul 15

$2,200

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
44 Maney Avenue Available 07/15/20 Renovated 1920s Home in North Asheville - Walkthrough appointments and applications will be available beginning 7/1/20.

Conveniently located, renovated home offering a beautiful kitchen, updated bathrooms, refinished oak floors, and updated lighting and ceilings fans throughout. Period features like built-in shelving and vintage light fixtures maintain 1920s character.

The covered entry porch leads into an open foyer with half bathroom. A decorative fireplace with built-in shelving are a lovely focal point in the living room. French doors open from the living room into the dining room with large windows and a vintage chandelier.

The kitchen is open with distinctive marble countertops, beautiful stainless Samsung appliances and a huge under-mount sink with commercial style faucet. The adjacent pantry has an up-cycled sliding door, shelving, and a spot for the microwave.

Upstairs are the four bedrooms and full bathroom. One of the bedrooms has plentiful windows and could alternatively be used as an office, as it has built-in storage with a bookshelf and shelving in the closet. Bedroom two is large with two closets; bedrooms three and four are smaller and located at the front of the home. One of the smaller bedrooms includes a decorative fireplace. The upstairs bathroom has been updated with vintage tile, fixtures, marble topped vanity, and towel warmer.

The homes exterior has bright stucco, newer roof and gutters, grassy backyard, and nice front lawn with attractive landscaping. Off-street parking includes a paved driveway and detached carport. Storage is available in another small outbuilding and in the unfinished basement. Centrally located stairs in the home lead to the basement with the washer and dryer, which are included!

Central heat and air conditioning (electric), plus gas boiler and radiators. This convenient North Asheville location is highly walkable, with sidewalks that will take you to Merrimon Blvd. or UNC-Asheville. Landscape maintenance included! Tenants responsible for all utilities. No pets. No smoking. No cosigners.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4059060)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44 Maney Avenue have any available units?
44 Maney Avenue has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 44 Maney Avenue have?
Some of 44 Maney Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44 Maney Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
44 Maney Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44 Maney Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 44 Maney Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Asheville.
Does 44 Maney Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 44 Maney Avenue does offer parking.
Does 44 Maney Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 44 Maney Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 44 Maney Avenue have a pool?
No, 44 Maney Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 44 Maney Avenue have accessible units?
No, 44 Maney Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 44 Maney Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 44 Maney Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 44 Maney Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 44 Maney Avenue has units with air conditioning.
