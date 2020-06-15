Amenities

44 Maney Avenue Available 07/15/20 Renovated 1920s Home in North Asheville - Walkthrough appointments and applications will be available beginning 7/1/20.



Conveniently located, renovated home offering a beautiful kitchen, updated bathrooms, refinished oak floors, and updated lighting and ceilings fans throughout. Period features like built-in shelving and vintage light fixtures maintain 1920s character.



The covered entry porch leads into an open foyer with half bathroom. A decorative fireplace with built-in shelving are a lovely focal point in the living room. French doors open from the living room into the dining room with large windows and a vintage chandelier.



The kitchen is open with distinctive marble countertops, beautiful stainless Samsung appliances and a huge under-mount sink with commercial style faucet. The adjacent pantry has an up-cycled sliding door, shelving, and a spot for the microwave.



Upstairs are the four bedrooms and full bathroom. One of the bedrooms has plentiful windows and could alternatively be used as an office, as it has built-in storage with a bookshelf and shelving in the closet. Bedroom two is large with two closets; bedrooms three and four are smaller and located at the front of the home. One of the smaller bedrooms includes a decorative fireplace. The upstairs bathroom has been updated with vintage tile, fixtures, marble topped vanity, and towel warmer.



The homes exterior has bright stucco, newer roof and gutters, grassy backyard, and nice front lawn with attractive landscaping. Off-street parking includes a paved driveway and detached carport. Storage is available in another small outbuilding and in the unfinished basement. Centrally located stairs in the home lead to the basement with the washer and dryer, which are included!



Central heat and air conditioning (electric), plus gas boiler and radiators. This convenient North Asheville location is highly walkable, with sidewalks that will take you to Merrimon Blvd. or UNC-Asheville. Landscape maintenance included! Tenants responsible for all utilities. No pets. No smoking. No cosigners.



No Pets Allowed



