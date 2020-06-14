Apartment List
/
NC
/
angier
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:36 AM

32 Apartments for rent in Angier, NC with garage

Angier apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
16 Units Available
The Village at Marquee Station Apartments
2110 Cinema Dr, Fuquay-Varina, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,053
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
1245 sqft
The pet-friendly Fuquay-Varina apartments feature in-home washers and dryers, high ceilings, and personal trash valet services. Floor plans range from one to three bedrooms. Highlights include a pool and a car wash area.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated May 21 at 04:48pm
6 Units Available
The Retreat At Fuquay-Varina
2700 Whakatane Lane, Fuquay-Varina, NC
1 Bedroom
$999
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1273 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Retreat At Fuquay-Varina in Fuquay-Varina. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
96 Saddle Lane
96 Saddle Lane, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2214 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2.5 Baths In Great Neighborhood - Beautiful home in a quiet neighborhood located in Lillington. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, gorgeous hardwood floors, screened in back porch, 2 car garage, and so much more.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2928 Lake Barkley Way
2928 Lake Barkley Way, Fuquay-Varina, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,799
2518 sqft
Brand NEW energy-efficient home! 4 bedrooms and a large loft including first floor bedroom with full bath. EVP entire first floor. Beautiful kitchen w/ granite countertops, large island, SS appliances and gas cooking range.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:22am
1 Unit Available
1458 Leslie Campbell Avenue
1458 Leslie Campbell Avenue, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
3 BR 2 BA home 1/2 Mile from Campbell University (Buies Creek) Please call to schedule a showing. 910-890-9336 or 910-892-2178. This three bedroom/two bath home with a two car garage is within 1/2 mile of Campbell University.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:02am
1 Unit Available
210 Summer Ranch Dr
210 Summer Ranch Dr, Fuquay-Varina, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2020 sqft
Brand new construction in the popular Partin Place Subdivision. 3 bedroom with 2.5 bath, open floor plan and tons up upgrades. 2 car garage and pooled community. Large master bedroom ad good size secondary bedrooms.
Results within 10 miles of Angier
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
25 Units Available
The Villages at McCullers Walk
500 Shady Summit Way, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$998
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,547
1420 sqft
Just 15 minutes from Downtown Raleigh. A private community with custom home finishes, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Resort-like pool, jogging area and a large sundeck. Tennis, basketball and volleyball courts available.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
229 Units Available
Exchange at Holly Springs
1101 Club Exchange Dr, Holly Springs, NC
1 Bedroom
$990
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1288 sqft
Exchange at Holly Springs offers a lifestyle that's moving in the same direction as you. Open, connected and smart.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2542 Girvan Drive
2542 Girvan Drive, Fuquay-Varina, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2298 sqft
Beautiful home close to Holly springs, shopping and major roads. Beautiful kitchen with SS appliances, gas cooking range, island, granite counter tops. Large family room. Large master with dual vanities, garden tub and separate walk in shower.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2100 Crockett Ridge Rd
2100 Crockett Ridge Road, Fuquay-Varina, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2129 sqft
2100 Crockett Ridge Rd Available 07/01/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom Home with Large Bonus Room-Fuquay Varina- Available July 1st! - Available July 1st, 2020! This great 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in the Buckhaven Subdivision in Fuquay Varina is in

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3108 Summer Oaks Drive
3108 Summer Oaks Drive, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2334 sqft
3108 Summer Oaks Drive Available 07/18/20 Classic Apex Home 3/4 Bedroom | 2.5 Bath, Lawn Care Included - Well positioned on a large lot with views is this quintessential two story Transitional home located in idyllic Apex.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
220 Daisy Grove Lane
220 Daisy Grove Ln, Holly Springs, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,095
2483 sqft
Single family home but HOA maintains your yard plus Community Pool, Playground, Dog Park! 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths including large downstairs guest bedroom w/full bathroom. Bonus Room over garage with Full Bathroom & walk-in Closet.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
168 Gremar Drive
168 Gremar Drive, Holly Springs, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1450 sqft
919-710-8070 to view. Avail 06/20; small pets OK. Sought after gem in Oak Hall. 3 bedrms/2.5 bath home w/bonus & storage. Garage is perfect for storage.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
114 Butterbiggins Lane
114 Butterbiggins Lane, Holly Springs, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2454 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/12/2020! Great town home in Scots Laurel! Entry level offers bonus & half bath. Large family room with gas fireplace. Stainless steel appliances & hardwoods in kitchen + center island.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
222 Amber Acorn Avenue
222 Amber Acorn Ave, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2090 sqft
Beautiful townhome in Mccullers walk subdivision.2090 sqft, 3 Beds &2.5 Baths w/ 2 Car garage.Mendelssohn floor plan offers open concept living room, massive 9” kitchen island, finished rec rooms.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
100 Folsom Drive
100 Folsom Drive, Holly Springs, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2700 sqft
Home on corner lot w/hardwoods and loft. Fresh Paint Pressure washed. Minutes to shopping, dining, schools and new Athletic park! This home offers an open floor plan with hard wood floors.tile backsplash and corian counters.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
5700 Metalmark Drive
5700 Metalmark Drive, Wake County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
3190 sqft
Super rental in a desirable neighborhood. Home is on lot end. Spacious backyard with privacy fence, storage shed, swing, screened porch and stamped concrete patio. 2 staircases one directly to bonus room. Hardwoods on first floor. Many extras.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3015 Travern Drive
3015 Travern Drive, Wake County, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
2977 sqft
Two story home available in popular Cypress Meadows. Home has 5 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Hardwood and tile floors through out whole house.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
100 Avent Meadows Lane
100 Avent Meadows Lane, Holly Springs, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2647 sqft
Beautiful, Immaculate!! Previous Model Home loads of upgrades. Nicely landscaped corner lot w/fenced yard, large deck, wrap around front porch. Granite counter-tops, 42"maple cabinets, built in desk, walk in pantry, butlers pantry.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2059 Travern Drive
2059 Travern Drive, Wake County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2966 sqft
To schedule a showing online please click the link below!!! https://showmojo.com/l/e92b744076/2059-travern-dr-raleigh-nc-27603 to apply for this home please click the link below!!! https://lacymanagement.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:22am
1 Unit Available
6051 Kentworth Drive
6051 Kentworth Drive, Holly Springs, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1750 sqft
Charming Townhome Located in a New Mixed Use Community in Holly Spring. This Home Features a Large Gourmet Kitchen with Modern Finishing, Stainless Steel Appliances and Plenty of Room. 1st Floor Rec room also would make a Great Office.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
124 Folsom Drive
124 Folsom Drive, Holly Springs, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2200 sqft
Available 7-10-20. Beautifully-maintained home in Windcrest Pool Community w/ fully-fenced back yard! Convenient to highways,shopping & dining. Gleaming hardwoods on 1st floor and gorgeous blonde granite in kitchen & baths.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
216 Mystic Pine Place
216 Mystic Pine Place, Holly Springs, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,795
3506 sqft
Immaculate 3 car garage SF home in desirable Woodcreek community in HollySprings/Apex.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
505 Cline Falls Drive
505 Cline Falls Drive, Holly Springs, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1800 sqft
PriorModel Home with gorgeous new hardwoods, huge TV niche and fireplace. Master Bath with Garden tub, glass-walled alcove, shower and double sink vanity. Master Bedroom has vaulted ceiling, sitting area and massive walk-in closet.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Angier, NC

Angier apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Angier 3 BedroomsAngier Apartments with BalconyAngier Apartments with Garage
Angier Apartments with ParkingAngier Apartments with Pool
Angier Dog Friendly ApartmentsAngier Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCWake Forest, NC
Carrboro, NCGarner, NCHolly Springs, NCGoldsboro, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NCWilson, NCSpring Lake, NC
Mebane, NCFuquay-Varina, NCSanford, NCLillington, NCMount Olive, NCRockfish, NCCarthage, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Fayetteville Technical Community CollegeFayetteville State University
Meredith CollegeUniversity of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
North Carolina State University at Raleigh