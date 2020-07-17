227 ASHTON WAY

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

3D Virtual Tour Available - Please be sure to click the virtual tour link. Lease a Fully Furnished Home! Conveniently Located! Well-Maintained! This cute 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom split plan home won't last long and is near all that Reservoir Brandon and Flowood have to offer. Living space includes a large living room, kitchen and breakfast area. The living room boasts a wall with built-ins on either side of the fireplace, 2 walls with large mirrors to make the space feel even bigger and a wall of windows overlooking the front porch and allowing lots of light. The kitchen features granite counters, bar seating, plenty of cabinetry and a breakfast area overlooking the back patio and yard. The large master suite is off the kitchen with an excellent master bath that includes a separate shower, jetted tub and double vanities with granite counter. The remaining 2 bedrooms and guest accessible bath with granite counter are off the hall adjacent to the living room. The backyard is fenced and offers plenty of space. And the patio is bordered by privacy shrubs. No pets allowed. No smoking allowed in the home. Call today for your private tour.