Rankin County, MS
227 ASHTON WAY
Last updated May 13 2020 at 1:18 AM

227 ASHTON WAY

227 Ashton Way · (601) 455-0101
Location

227 Ashton Way, Rankin County, MS 39047

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3D Virtual Tour Available - Please be sure to click the virtual tour link. Lease a Fully Furnished Home! Conveniently Located! Well-Maintained! This cute 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom split plan home won't last long and is near all that Reservoir Brandon and Flowood have to offer. Living space includes a large living room, kitchen and breakfast area. The living room boasts a wall with built-ins on either side of the fireplace, 2 walls with large mirrors to make the space feel even bigger and a wall of windows overlooking the front porch and allowing lots of light. The kitchen features granite counters, bar seating, plenty of cabinetry and a breakfast area overlooking the back patio and yard. The large master suite is off the kitchen with an excellent master bath that includes a separate shower, jetted tub and double vanities with granite counter. The remaining 2 bedrooms and guest accessible bath with granite counter are off the hall adjacent to the living room. The backyard is fenced and offers plenty of space. And the patio is bordered by privacy shrubs. No pets allowed. No smoking allowed in the home. Call today for your private tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 227 ASHTON WAY have any available units?
227 ASHTON WAY has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 227 ASHTON WAY have?
Some of 227 ASHTON WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 227 ASHTON WAY currently offering any rent specials?
227 ASHTON WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 227 ASHTON WAY pet-friendly?
No, 227 ASHTON WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rankin County.
Does 227 ASHTON WAY offer parking?
Yes, 227 ASHTON WAY offers parking.
Does 227 ASHTON WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 227 ASHTON WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 227 ASHTON WAY have a pool?
No, 227 ASHTON WAY does not have a pool.
Does 227 ASHTON WAY have accessible units?
No, 227 ASHTON WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 227 ASHTON WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 227 ASHTON WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 227 ASHTON WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 227 ASHTON WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
