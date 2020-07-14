All apartments in Flowood
Find more places like Lakeland East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Flowood, MS
/
Lakeland East
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:59 PM

Lakeland East

1045 Flynt Dr · (601) 385-8006
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Flowood
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1045 Flynt Dr, Flowood, MS 39232

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit N7 · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 989 sqft

Unit N8 · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 989 sqft

Unit H8 · Avail. Jul 17

$995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 989 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lakeland East.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
ice maker
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
air conditioning
w/d hookup
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
playground
pool
package receiving
tennis court
parking
gym
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
internet access
Lakeland East is a distinctive and beautiful apartment community conveniently located right off of Flynt Drive in Flowood, Mississippi. Just 10 minutes from Jackson, Lakeland East is close to shopping, restaurants, Le Flurs Bluff State Park, The Women's and River Oaks Hospitals The University of Mississippi Medical Center. Our apartment homes feature fully equipped kitchens with dishwashers, disposals, refrigerators with ice makers and full kitchen pantries as well as lush carpeting, custom blinds and walk-in closets. In-home laundry rooms in our 2 and 3 Bedroom homes make laundry convenient, while patios, balconies and privacy fencing allow you to enjoy the outdoors. Community amenities include a sparkling pool with sundeck, spacious tennis courts, a beautiful clubhouse with business center, On-site management, and maintenance. Let our friendly team of leasing professionals welcome you home to Lakeland East today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Move-in Fees: $75 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $175 per pet
fee: $175 per pet
limit: 2
restrictions: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Staffordshire Terrier, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, Great Dane, Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Siberian Husky, Staffordshire, Bull Terrier, German Shepherd, Boxer, Perro de Presa Canarios, Any Wolf Hybrid, And any mixture of the identified breeds.
Parking Details: Surface Lot: 1 Space per bed.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lakeland East have any available units?
Lakeland East has 5 units available starting at $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Lakeland East have?
Some of Lakeland East's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lakeland East currently offering any rent specials?
Lakeland East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lakeland East pet-friendly?
Yes, Lakeland East is pet friendly.
Does Lakeland East offer parking?
Yes, Lakeland East offers parking.
Does Lakeland East have units with washers and dryers?
No, Lakeland East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Lakeland East have a pool?
Yes, Lakeland East has a pool.
Does Lakeland East have accessible units?
No, Lakeland East does not have accessible units.
Does Lakeland East have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lakeland East has units with dishwashers.
Does Lakeland East have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Lakeland East has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Lakeland East?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Shadow Lake
150 Park Circle Dr
Flowood, MS 39232
Ashford Place
5201 Lakeland Dr
Flowood, MS 39232
Carlton Park Apartments
100 Carlton Park Dr
Flowood, MS 39232

Similar Pages

Flowood 1 BedroomsFlowood 2 Bedrooms
Flowood 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFlowood Apartments with Balcony
Flowood Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jackson, MSRidgeland, MSBrandon, MS
Clinton, MSPearl, MSByram, MS
Richland, MSMadison, MS

Apartments Near Colleges

Jackson State University
Mississippi College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity