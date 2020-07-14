Lakeland East

Lease Length: 2-14 months Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Move-in Fees: $75 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $175 per pet
fee: $175 per pet
limit: 2
restrictions: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Staffordshire Terrier, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, Great Dane, Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Siberian Husky, Staffordshire, Bull Terrier, German Shepherd, Boxer, Perro de Presa Canarios, Any Wolf Hybrid, And any mixture of the identified breeds.