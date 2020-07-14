Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal ice maker patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets air conditioning w/d hookup range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse playground pool package receiving tennis court parking gym on-site laundry 24hr maintenance internet access

Lakeland East is a distinctive and beautiful apartment community conveniently located right off of Flynt Drive in Flowood, Mississippi. Just 10 minutes from Jackson, Lakeland East is close to shopping, restaurants, Le Flurs Bluff State Park, The Women's and River Oaks Hospitals The University of Mississippi Medical Center. Our apartment homes feature fully equipped kitchens with dishwashers, disposals, refrigerators with ice makers and full kitchen pantries as well as lush carpeting, custom blinds and walk-in closets. In-home laundry rooms in our 2 and 3 Bedroom homes make laundry convenient, while patios, balconies and privacy fencing allow you to enjoy the outdoors. Community amenities include a sparkling pool with sundeck, spacious tennis courts, a beautiful clubhouse with business center, On-site management, and maintenance. Let our friendly team of leasing professionals welcome you home to Lakeland East today!