Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:12 AM

7 Apartments For Rent Near MC

Last updated July 15 at 07:34 AM
5 Units Available
Reserve at Woodchase
131 Woodchase Park Dr, Clinton, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,222
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1306 sqft
Just off I-20 near Buddy Butts Park. Controlled access community with a swimming pool and fitness center. Units have wood-burning fireplaces, wood-style flooring and security alarms.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
2 Units Available
Beauregard Village
101 Mt Salus Rd, Clinton, MS
1 Bedroom
$695
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
1000 sqft
Beauregard Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.

Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
111 Fox Run Way
111 Fox Run Way, Clinton, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1222 sqft
Cute 2/2 with Garage in Clinton's Woodmoor - Property Id: 320109 2/2 with Garage split plan, backs up to Natchez Trace, Freshly Painted with Natural Grey, Stainless Appliances, Deck, Fireplace, Washer Dryer in House, New Carpet in Bedrooms, Tile in

Last updated July 15 at 10:41 AM
1 Unit Available
624 Berkshire Street
624 Berkshire Street, Clinton, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1800 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.

Last updated July 15 at 10:41 AM
1 Unit Available
209 Spanish Oak Drive
209 Spanish Oak Drive, Clinton, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2470 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.

Last updated July 15 at 10:41 AM
1 Unit Available
211 Kirkwood Drive
211 Kirkwood Drive, Clinton, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1686 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
707 Cherry Stone Drive
707 Cherry Stone Drive, Clinton, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
707 Cherry Stone Drive Available 05/18/20 3/2 for rent in Cherry Park Subdivision! - This three bed, two bath home is now available for rent.

