Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony w/d hookup dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities car wash area gym on-site laundry playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court accessible parking

Welcome to Windsor Lake apartments located in Brandon, MS. Come escape the everyday and unwind in the friendly and tranquil setting of Windsor Lake. Nestled in a quiet community, we're just minutes away from great shopping, fine dining and lots of retail and entertainment. Conveniently located in the Brandon school district and right off I-20, you'll enjoy first-class amenities like our serene lake with walking trails, two resort-style pools, state-of-the-art fitness center, tennis courts, basketball court and club room for entertaining. Our spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom floor plans provide the ultimate in southern comfort and feature a roomy private patio or balcony, ceramic tile floors, generous closet and storage areas, and spacious kitchens and baths.