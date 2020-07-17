Amenities

pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1046 Barnett Bend Circle Available 08/07/20 Two Bed / Two Bath House for Rent in Barnett Bend - This great home will be available in early August. It's got a fenced backyard, vaulted ceiling, and has no carpet. Located right off of Old Fannin Rd, it is great for commuters and is close to shopping, dining, and the Reservoir!



The monthly rent is $1200 with a security deposit of $1200. Minimum lease term of 12 months.



An application MUST be submitted to schedule a showing: www.trihelm.com You can complete an application and view the home without paying the application fee upfront. To do this, simply select the "skip fee" option on the application. Apply today!



(RLNE5888932)