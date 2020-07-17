All apartments in Rankin County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1046 Barnett Bend Circle

1046 Barnett Bend Circle · (769) 257-5070
Location

1046 Barnett Bend Circle, Rankin County, MS 39047

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1046 Barnett Bend Circle · Avail. Aug 7

$1,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1046 Barnett Bend Circle Available 08/07/20 Two Bed / Two Bath House for Rent in Barnett Bend - This great home will be available in early August. It's got a fenced backyard, vaulted ceiling, and has no carpet. Located right off of Old Fannin Rd, it is great for commuters and is close to shopping, dining, and the Reservoir!

The monthly rent is $1200 with a security deposit of $1200. Minimum lease term of 12 months.

An application MUST be submitted to schedule a showing: www.trihelm.com You can complete an application and view the home without paying the application fee upfront. To do this, simply select the "skip fee" option on the application. Apply today!

(RLNE5888932)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1046 Barnett Bend Circle have any available units?
1046 Barnett Bend Circle has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1046 Barnett Bend Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1046 Barnett Bend Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1046 Barnett Bend Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1046 Barnett Bend Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1046 Barnett Bend Circle offer parking?
No, 1046 Barnett Bend Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1046 Barnett Bend Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1046 Barnett Bend Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1046 Barnett Bend Circle have a pool?
No, 1046 Barnett Bend Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1046 Barnett Bend Circle have accessible units?
No, 1046 Barnett Bend Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1046 Barnett Bend Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1046 Barnett Bend Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1046 Barnett Bend Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1046 Barnett Bend Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
