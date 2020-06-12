Apartment List
/
MS
/
oxford
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:44 PM

55 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Oxford, MS

Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 10:56am
7 Units Available
Faulkner Flats
2998 Old Taylor Rd, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1334 sqft
Luxury apartments with garden tubs, granite countertops and spacious floor plans. Community has a sparkling pool, 24-hour fitness center, study room, bocce court and pet park. Located close to shops and dining.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 10:59am
9 Units Available
Lexington Pointe
2000 Lexington Pointe, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,273
1432 sqft
Easy access to the University of Mississippi, Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, and Lamar Park make this community appealing. At home, residents enjoy a pool along with outdoor fireplaces and cabanas. Units feature private balconies/patios and in-unit laundry.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1901 Garfield Avenue
1901 Garfield Avenue, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1901 Garfield Avenue Available 08/07/20 3BR/2BA For Rent - LOCATION!!! *Interior pics coming soon. Located close to the square, restaurants & campus! This 3BR/2BA has the original hardwood floors throughout. The home has a nice yard and carport.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1306 S. 16th Street
1306 S 16th St Ext, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1600 sqft
1306 S. 16th Street Available 08/01/20 3BR/2BA For Rent - FOR RENT! 3BD/2BA House off of S. Lamar. Less than a mile to the square! Nice deck on the side of the house on nice sized lot. Available early August, 2020.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2495 Old Taylor Road #605
2495 Old Taylor Road, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Oxford MS Rental - 3 bedroom 3.5 bath in Fleur De Lis. Fully furnished with all utilities included. (RLNE5770534)

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
404 Walker Circle
404 Walker Cir, Oxford, MS
404 Walker Circle - 404 West End Available 08/01/20 West End Condo - -$2,400 mo for rent -INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES!! -New condo partially furnished -very spacious and conveniently located with a short commute to campus and the Square! (RLNE5743285)

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
124 Chinkapin Loop
124 Chinkapin Loop, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
124 Chinkapin Loop Available 08/04/20 124 Chinkapin Loop - 124 Chinkapin Loop is a 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home located in the Oakshire Subdivision. Huge Master, tons of closet space. Located 10 minutes from the Square.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
120 Falls Grove Drive
120 Falls Grove Dr, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
120 Falls Grove Drive Available 08/02/20 3BR/3BA For Rent - Available Early August! 3BR/3BA Fallsgrove Unit! Located off of McLarty Road near University Avenue and just over a mile from the Square and the University.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
107 Falls Grove Drive
107 Falls Grove Dr, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
107 Falls Grove Drive Available 08/02/20 3BR/3BA For Rent - Available Early August! 3BR/3BA Fallsgrove Unit! Located off of McLarty Road near University Avenue and just over a mile from the Square and the University.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2209 Scott Street
2209 Scott Street, Oxford, MS
4BR/3BA FOR RENT - FOR RENT! 4BR/3BA home in quite neighborhood. This home is available for an early June or August move-in. The home has large bedrooms/closets with a large bonus room that can serve has a 4th bedroom or a second living room.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
100 Robbins Circle
100 Robbins Cir, Oxford, MS
West End - The kitchen features solid granite counter tops, very attractive cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Off the kitchen, you will find a walk-in laundry room with a full washer/dryer.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
450 Beauregard
450 Beauregard Cir, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
Shiloh Place - Located in a great neighborhood off of Old Taylor Road. This location is just a five minute drive from the Ole Miss campus and just ten minutes away from the historic Oxford square. (RLNE5652497)

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
405 Park Lane
405 Park Ln, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
405 Park Lane Available 07/27/20 Great Location!! 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Located 1 Mile From Campus!!! - This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo is located in the heart of Oxford and just within 1 mile from campus and the Square.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
303 Shumard Cove
303 Shumard Cove, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1770 sqft
303 Shumard Cove Available 08/03/20 3BR/2.5BA For Rent - FOR RENT! Available early August 2020! 3BR/2.5BA home with an open floor plan.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
302 Shumard Cove
302 Shumard Cove, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1770 sqft
302 Shumard Cove Available 08/01/20 3BR/2.5BA Home For Rent - FOR RENT! Available early August 2020! 3BR/2.5BA home with an open floor plan.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1508 Private Road 3097
1508 Private Road 3097, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Three Story 3 Bedroom / 3 Bath Condo in Gated High Pointe Community - This 3 bedroom / 3 bath condo is located in a gated community with an excellent association that keeps the grounds and pool very well maintained.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
328 Paul T Circle
328 Paul T Cir, Oxford, MS
West End - The kitchen features solid granite counter tops, very attractive cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Off the kitchen, you will find a walk-in laundry room with a full washer/dryer.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
127 Greystone Blvd.
127 Greystone Boulevard, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
127 Greystone Blvd. Available 08/02/20 3BR/2.5BA For Rent - For Rent! Available early August, 2020. 3BR/2.5BA home with a fenced backyard in the Greystone Development off of Old Sardis Road. Pets are case by case with a non-refundable pet fee.

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
321 Christman Dr
321 Christman Drive, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Large Home with Porch and Yard! - Large home located just a few minutes from the Ole Miss Campus and Oxford Square. This home has an open floor plan with a Master Suite and large closets.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
169 CR 162
169 County Road 162, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
169 Ashley Way - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath condo located in Sage Meadows in West Oxford. All new appliances included: stove, refrigerator, microwave, washer, and dryer. Water and lawn maintenance included in monthly rent.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
61 Snow Mass
61 Snowmass Cv, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1550 sqft
61 Snow Mass Available 08/04/20 61 Snow Mass - Home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs, with 1/2 bathroom downstairs. The master bedroom has a private bath and walk in closet. The second bedroom also has a walk in closet.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
205 Eagles Nest Ln
205 Eagle's Nest Lane, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1386 sqft
205 Eagles Nest Ln Available 08/04/20 205 Eagles Nest - 205 Eagles Nest is a 3 bedroom/2 bath single family home with a double garage and fenced yard. This house is located in a great subdivision off of Hwy 6 on the west side of Oxford.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1789 Johnson Ave Ext.
1789 Johnson Ave Ext, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1789 Johnson Ave. Ext. - Located off Johnson Ave, very close to Square and campus. Large back yard. Living room and large bonus room. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4711660)

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
122 Eagle Point Loop
122 Eagle Pointe Loop, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
122 Eagle Point Loop Available 08/10/20 Eagle Point - This house is located in a great subdivision off of Hwy 6 on the west side of Oxford. It is just a quick ten minute drive to campus! (RLNE4683025)

