3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:44 PM
55 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Oxford, MS
Faulkner Flats
2998 Old Taylor Rd, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1334 sqft
Luxury apartments with garden tubs, granite countertops and spacious floor plans. Community has a sparkling pool, 24-hour fitness center, study room, bocce court and pet park. Located close to shops and dining.
Lexington Pointe
2000 Lexington Pointe, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,273
1432 sqft
Easy access to the University of Mississippi, Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, and Lamar Park make this community appealing. At home, residents enjoy a pool along with outdoor fireplaces and cabanas. Units feature private balconies/patios and in-unit laundry.
1901 Garfield Avenue
1901 Garfield Avenue, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1901 Garfield Avenue Available 08/07/20 3BR/2BA For Rent - LOCATION!!! *Interior pics coming soon. Located close to the square, restaurants & campus! This 3BR/2BA has the original hardwood floors throughout. The home has a nice yard and carport.
1306 S. 16th Street
1306 S 16th St Ext, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1600 sqft
1306 S. 16th Street Available 08/01/20 3BR/2BA For Rent - FOR RENT! 3BD/2BA House off of S. Lamar. Less than a mile to the square! Nice deck on the side of the house on nice sized lot. Available early August, 2020.
2495 Old Taylor Road #605
2495 Old Taylor Road, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Oxford MS Rental - 3 bedroom 3.5 bath in Fleur De Lis. Fully furnished with all utilities included. (RLNE5770534)
404 Walker Circle
404 Walker Cir, Oxford, MS
404 Walker Circle - 404 West End Available 08/01/20 West End Condo - -$2,400 mo for rent -INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES!! -New condo partially furnished -very spacious and conveniently located with a short commute to campus and the Square! (RLNE5743285)
124 Chinkapin Loop
124 Chinkapin Loop, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
124 Chinkapin Loop Available 08/04/20 124 Chinkapin Loop - 124 Chinkapin Loop is a 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home located in the Oakshire Subdivision. Huge Master, tons of closet space. Located 10 minutes from the Square.
120 Falls Grove Drive
120 Falls Grove Dr, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
120 Falls Grove Drive Available 08/02/20 3BR/3BA For Rent - Available Early August! 3BR/3BA Fallsgrove Unit! Located off of McLarty Road near University Avenue and just over a mile from the Square and the University.
107 Falls Grove Drive
107 Falls Grove Dr, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
107 Falls Grove Drive Available 08/02/20 3BR/3BA For Rent - Available Early August! 3BR/3BA Fallsgrove Unit! Located off of McLarty Road near University Avenue and just over a mile from the Square and the University.
2209 Scott Street
2209 Scott Street, Oxford, MS
4BR/3BA FOR RENT - FOR RENT! 4BR/3BA home in quite neighborhood. This home is available for an early June or August move-in. The home has large bedrooms/closets with a large bonus room that can serve has a 4th bedroom or a second living room.
100 Robbins Circle
100 Robbins Cir, Oxford, MS
West End - The kitchen features solid granite counter tops, very attractive cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Off the kitchen, you will find a walk-in laundry room with a full washer/dryer.
450 Beauregard
450 Beauregard Cir, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
Shiloh Place - Located in a great neighborhood off of Old Taylor Road. This location is just a five minute drive from the Ole Miss campus and just ten minutes away from the historic Oxford square. (RLNE5652497)
405 Park Lane
405 Park Ln, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
405 Park Lane Available 07/27/20 Great Location!! 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Located 1 Mile From Campus!!! - This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo is located in the heart of Oxford and just within 1 mile from campus and the Square.
303 Shumard Cove
303 Shumard Cove, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1770 sqft
303 Shumard Cove Available 08/03/20 3BR/2.5BA For Rent - FOR RENT! Available early August 2020! 3BR/2.5BA home with an open floor plan.
302 Shumard Cove
302 Shumard Cove, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1770 sqft
302 Shumard Cove Available 08/01/20 3BR/2.5BA Home For Rent - FOR RENT! Available early August 2020! 3BR/2.5BA home with an open floor plan.
1508 Private Road 3097
1508 Private Road 3097, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Three Story 3 Bedroom / 3 Bath Condo in Gated High Pointe Community - This 3 bedroom / 3 bath condo is located in a gated community with an excellent association that keeps the grounds and pool very well maintained.
328 Paul T Circle
328 Paul T Cir, Oxford, MS
West End - The kitchen features solid granite counter tops, very attractive cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Off the kitchen, you will find a walk-in laundry room with a full washer/dryer.
127 Greystone Blvd.
127 Greystone Boulevard, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
127 Greystone Blvd. Available 08/02/20 3BR/2.5BA For Rent - For Rent! Available early August, 2020. 3BR/2.5BA home with a fenced backyard in the Greystone Development off of Old Sardis Road. Pets are case by case with a non-refundable pet fee.
321 Christman Dr
321 Christman Drive, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Large Home with Porch and Yard! - Large home located just a few minutes from the Ole Miss Campus and Oxford Square. This home has an open floor plan with a Master Suite and large closets.
169 CR 162
169 County Road 162, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
169 Ashley Way - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath condo located in Sage Meadows in West Oxford. All new appliances included: stove, refrigerator, microwave, washer, and dryer. Water and lawn maintenance included in monthly rent.
61 Snow Mass
61 Snowmass Cv, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1550 sqft
61 Snow Mass Available 08/04/20 61 Snow Mass - Home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs, with 1/2 bathroom downstairs. The master bedroom has a private bath and walk in closet. The second bedroom also has a walk in closet.
205 Eagles Nest Ln
205 Eagle's Nest Lane, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1386 sqft
205 Eagles Nest Ln Available 08/04/20 205 Eagles Nest - 205 Eagles Nest is a 3 bedroom/2 bath single family home with a double garage and fenced yard. This house is located in a great subdivision off of Hwy 6 on the west side of Oxford.
1789 Johnson Ave Ext.
1789 Johnson Ave Ext, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1789 Johnson Ave. Ext. - Located off Johnson Ave, very close to Square and campus. Large back yard. Living room and large bonus room. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4711660)
122 Eagle Point Loop
122 Eagle Pointe Loop, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
122 Eagle Point Loop Available 08/10/20 Eagle Point - This house is located in a great subdivision off of Hwy 6 on the west side of Oxford. It is just a quick ten minute drive to campus! (RLNE4683025)
