Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

405 Park Lane

405 Park Ln · (662) 404-5483
Location

405 Park Ln, Oxford, MS 38655

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 405 Park Lane · Avail. Jul 27

$1,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

405 Park Lane Available 07/27/20 Great Location!! 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Located 1 Mile From Campus!!! - This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo is located in the heart of Oxford and just within 1 mile from campus and the Square. This unit includes all water, trash, cable, internet, and full size appliances. Great amenities, including pool, gym, and clubhouse for in house gatherings. Pet friendly with non-refundable pet deposit.

Not in Oxford? No Problem!! CONTACT US TODAY FOR A VIRTUAL OR FACETIME TOUR!!

(RLNE5626490)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 Park Lane have any available units?
405 Park Lane has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 405 Park Lane have?
Some of 405 Park Lane's amenities include pet friendly, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 405 Park Lane currently offering any rent specials?
405 Park Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 Park Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 405 Park Lane is pet friendly.
Does 405 Park Lane offer parking?
No, 405 Park Lane does not offer parking.
Does 405 Park Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 405 Park Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 Park Lane have a pool?
Yes, 405 Park Lane has a pool.
Does 405 Park Lane have accessible units?
No, 405 Park Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 405 Park Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 405 Park Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 405 Park Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 405 Park Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
