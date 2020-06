Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel

West End - The kitchen features solid granite counter tops, very attractive cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Off the kitchen, you will find a walk-in laundry room with a full washer/dryer. Beautiful hand scraped wood floors flow throughout the living room, kitchen, breakfast, & half bath. As the name implies, this development will be on the west side of Oxford, just a short 5 minute drive to campus.



(RLNE5500958)